June 14, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, because we were not allowed to see the new SPCA building, we are back at Annapolis Subaru to meet Yoda (personally, I think he looks more like a Zeke)! And here’s your warning–he had a potential human before we finished recording, so if you need a Yoda in your life, act swiftly!

Yoda is the most perfect pup we’ve had on the podcast! Well-behaved, good manners, housebroken, and very playful! And while he is doing very well at the shelter, he should not be there. His humans needed to surrender him after their landlord found out they had a dog (apparently not allowed in the lease)! So the SPCA is looking to find just as perfect a home as he had!

Yoda is a 4-year-old terrier mix. When we looked at him, he looked like an overgrown Maltese at times, a Scottie at others, and shades of a doodle! And yes, he continues the small white dog trend we have seen! As for size, he’s larger than a Cocker Spaniel and a bit longer, but he is definitely easily pick-upable. And according to Kelly absolutely loves car rides in her Subaru Crosstrek and is a great co-pilot!

In Subaru news, Subaru sold the three millionth Outback last month and Annapolis Subaru wants to sell you the 3,000,001st! We rehashed Bands in the Sand and how much the community appreciates the support from Annapolis Subaru. And we also chatted about the Solterra, Subaru’s EV and how they had a great month and what may be coming in the future!

Yoda

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

Pints 4 Paws Craft Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for him? I guarantee he will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal. 

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

