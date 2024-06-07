The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Welcome to Canines & Crosstreks. Today, we return to the SPCA on Bay Ridge Avenue to meet Poppy!

Poppy is another young lady who came to the SPCA about a week ago. She is a beautiful black and tan Dachshund who was surrendered by her loving family when they added a newborn. Poppy was a little upset that she lost some attention.

Poppy gets along with older people just fine and has an affinity for men. She loves walks and has adjusted well to the shelter and is friendly with the other dogs and cats. Shy at first, she warms up pretty quickly.

We learned that Dachshunds are prone to slipped discs and back injuries (I guess because they are slinky dogs), and Poppy enjoys climbing. Forever humans who are familiar with the breed (through research or prior experience) will go to the front of the line!

She’d be perfect for almost any home that can offer her the love and security she craves! Couples, singles, families—all good options! Infants–maybe not!

In Subaru news, Consumer Reports and US News and World Report both did a study of the safest cars for kids. Outback and Legacy came out on top, and for pre-owned cars, specifically, it was the 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid.

Poppy

And here are a few dates for your calendar!

Pints 4 Paws Craft Beer Fest is June 15th at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

And the Puppy Plunge is August 25th at Camp Letts in Edgewater/Mayo.

So, do you have a place in your home and heart for her? I guarantee she will offer nothing but forever love!

Want to adopt?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! You can learn more about their adoption process here if you want to meet or adopt any animal.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donors, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continue to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

