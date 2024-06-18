The Blue Ribbon Project Launches Innovative Life Skills Channel for Foster Youth Transitioning to Adulthood

The Blue Ribbon Project, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting foster children, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Life Skills Channel, Let’s keep it real! Life skills to live your best life, on YouTube. This channel aims to provide essential guidance and support for foster youth who are approaching the critical transition out of the foster care system. It can be found on YouTube.

As foster kids age out of the system, they often face significant challenges in navigating adulthood. The safety nets and resources they once relied on are no longer available. The Blue Ribbon Project recognizes this gap and has created this valuable resource to empower these young adults.

Let’s keep it real! covers a range of practical topics crucial for independent living. Here are some of the key areas addressed that viewers will learn:

Financial Literacy: Budgeting techniques, how to save effectively, understand credit, and manage expenses.

Cooking and Nutrition: Basic cooking skills, meal planning, and making healthy food choices essential to healthy living.

Legal Rights: Understanding legal rights and responsibilities during the transition to adulthood that are critical.

The channel even features an interview with someone who has successfully navigated this challenging phase. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and motivation.

Charley Raine, a passionate advocate for helping foster children, leads the life skills channel for nine segments. Charley’s personal journey and resilience makes her an ideal host. She interviews subject matter experts, shares practical tips, and provides relatable insights to empower viewers.

Accessible, relatable, and nonjudgmental, The Blue Ribbon Project’s Life Skills Channel is designed to be accessible to all. Whether you’re a foster youth or any young adult seeking practical knowledge, this channel offers a judgment-free space to learn and grow.

This ambitious project was made possible through the generous support of the The Annapolis Rotary, The Phillips Charitable Foundation, and the Deems Digital Foundation. Taylor Pyles, Executive Director, extends our heartfelt gratitude to Nicole D’Amore, Josh Davidsburg, and Gene Deems for their dedication and collaboration on this project.

For more information about this transformative initiative, visit BlueRibbonProject.org.

