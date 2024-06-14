StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center

StretchMed, a unique wellness studio specifically offering one-on-one assisted stretching, is now open at Annapolis Town Center. The 1,100-square-foot studio is located in the building on West St., which is owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons, between BGR and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

“We are excited to bring the first StretchMed to Maryland,” said Tracey Holehan, Senior Vice President and Director of Leasing for Greenberg Gibbons. “This new specialized service, which includes individualized stretch sessions to improve movement and prevent injury, will complement the destination’s other fitness and wellness offerings.”

StretchMed specializes in hands-on stretching techniques aimed at improving mobility and flexibility, reducing chronic joint and muscle pain, and alleviating tension and stress. Certified Stretch Therapists lead a combination of stretching methods, including Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation and static and dynamic stretching, that are personalized for each client’s individual goals. StretchMed’s Annapolis location is its first in Maryland.

