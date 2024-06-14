June 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Joniece Pitts Receives Larry L. Griffin Scholarship at Charting Careers’ Annual Celebration The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center Escaped Prisoner Apprehended This Morning in Queen Anne’s County How to Choose The Best Domain Registrar For a WordPress Site?
Local News

StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center

StretchMed, a unique wellness studio specifically offering one-on-one assisted stretching, is now open at Annapolis Town Center. The 1,100-square-foot studio is located in the building on West St., which is owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons, between BGR and Einstein Bros. Bagels. 

“We are excited to bring the first StretchMed to Maryland,” said Tracey Holehan, Senior Vice President and Director of Leasing for Greenberg Gibbons. “This new specialized service, which includes individualized stretch sessions to improve movement and prevent injury, will complement the destination’s other fitness and wellness offerings.”

StretchMed specializes in hands-on stretching techniques aimed at improving mobility and flexibility, reducing chronic joint and muscle pain, and alleviating tension and stress. Certified Stretch Therapists lead a combination of stretching methods, including Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation and static and dynamic stretching, that are personalized for each client’s individual goals. StretchMed’s Annapolis location is its first in Maryland. 

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Escaped Prisoner Apprehended This Morning in Queen Anne’s County

 Next Article

The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu