Shred Your Worries Away: Free Community Shred Fest at Arundel Federal

Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a Free Community Shred Fest on Saturday, June 29th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Glen Burnie Branch located at 655 Crain Highway South.

This event offers a safe way to dispose of personal documents and protect against identity theft and cybercrimes.

Each person can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal papers for shredding.

The event will continue until 1:00 p.m. or until the shredding truck is full. Weather permitting.

For more details, visit Arundel Federal’s website.

