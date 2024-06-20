June 20, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Shred Your Worries Away: Free Community Shred Fest at Arundel Federal Tides & Tunes Tonight: A Classic Case Make Use of the Features of the Zalando App to Shop Wisely, Not Harder  Daily News Brief | June 20, 2024 NHL Finals Update: Bobrovsky Favorite for Conn Smythe 
Life In The Area

Shred Your Worries Away: Free Community Shred Fest at Arundel Federal

Arundel Federal Savings Bank is hosting a Free Community Shred Fest on Saturday, June 29th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at its Glen Burnie Branch located at 655 Crain Highway South.

This event offers a safe way to dispose of personal documents and protect against identity theft and cybercrimes.

Each person can bring up to three bags or boxes of personal papers for shredding.

The event will continue until 1:00 p.m. or until the shredding truck is full. Weather permitting.

For more details, visit Arundel Federal’s website.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Tides & Tunes Tonight: A Classic Case

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu