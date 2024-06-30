June 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 92 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Discover Annapolis Public Water Access Opportunities: Engaging the Community Saturday’s Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Dungeons: The Pinnacle of PvE Challenges The Hidden Dangers of Vaping and How Anne Arundel County is Fighting Back Local Coldwell Banker Realty offices raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Local News

Saturday’s Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

Saturday’s game between the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Reading Fightin’ Phils has been suspended due to inclement weather. At the time of suspension, Bowie led 1-0 entering the bottom of the sixth after a solo homer by TT Bowens in the top of the sixth. 

The game will be continued tomorrow, Sunday, June 30 at 3:15 p.m. as a nine-inning game with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30-45 minutes after from FirstEnergy Stadium. 

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3. 

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm. 

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X. 

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Dungeons: The Pinnacle of PvE Challenges

 Next Article

Discover Annapolis Public Water Access Opportunities: Engaging the Community

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu