June 21, 2024
Annapolis, US
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

River Days Festival at SERC on June 29th

County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced that Anne Arundel County will expand River Days festivals, which offer free public water access and activities on county rivers, to five different locations this summer. Registration for the first River Days festival will open on May 29, 2024, at 12 p.m.

“Watching families experience the magic of our rivers for the first time at our festivals last year was an incredible experience,” said County Executive Pittman. “By hosting five festivals this year, even more families will get the opportunity to get out on the water, celebrate our local rivers, and learn how to protect them.” 

River Days Festivals are hosted by the County Executive’s Office. Registration is free and required for entry, as capacity is limited. Registration does not include boat ride tickets, which are also free but must be reserved separately for a specific time slot. Registration for entry and boat ride reservations will open one month prior to each event date at aacounty.org/riverdays

The dates and locations for the 2024 festivals are listed below:

  1. Saturday, June 29,  11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Smithsonian Environmental Research Center 

647 Contees Wharf Rd, Edgewater, MD 21037

Registration will open on Wednesday, May 29 at 12 p.m. 

  1. Saturday, July 20, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Annapolis Maritime Museum Park, in partnership with Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating and Annapolis Sailing School

7300 Edgewood Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Registration will open on Thursday, June 20 at 12 p.m. 

  1. Sunday, August 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West River Center 

5100 Chalk Point Rd, West River, MD 20778 

Registration will open on Thursday, July 11  at 12 p.m. 

  1. Sunday, August 25. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Quiet Waters Park 

600 Quiet Waters Park Rd, Annapolis, MD 21403

Registration will open on Thursday, July 25 at 12 p.m. 

  1. Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Fort Smallwood Park

9500 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 

Registration will open on Wednesday, August 14 at 12 p.m. 

Each festival will feature fun activities for all ages, including water activities, environmental educators, boat rides, live music, food trucks, games, crafts, face painting, county agencies, and more. 

Members of the public should direct questions to [email protected]

