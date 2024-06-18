June 18, 2024
OLD SCHOOL: Additional HFStival Tickets On Sale at 9:30 Club’s Box Office THIS Saturday

Last week, I.M.P. and the Washington Nationals announced that HFStival is returning to Washington, D.C. after more than a decade, and a ticket lottery was immediately launched. HFStival takes place Saturday, Sept. 21 at Nationals Park. Fans lucky enough to score tickets through the lottery will be notified no later than Friday afternoon. But for those who didn’t register (or didn’t get selected), I.M.P. announced there are two new ways to get in.

In response to the demand, and the nostalgia for buying HFStival tickets in person, I.M.P. will be releasing a limited number of upper deck tickets priced at $99.10, as a nod to the place on the dial of the radio station that started it all. These tickets will ONLY be available in person at the 9:30 Club box office on Saturday, one day only, June 22, starting at 9 a.m. Everyone who buys tickets this Saturday at the 9:30 Club box office will also get a commemorative HFStival 2024 poster, and Capitol Snow will be providing free snowballs onsite to keep fans cool. As always, there are no additional service fees at I.M.P. box offices and only credit cards are accepted. 

Additionally, the remaining tickets in the lower levels will go on sale at Ticketmaster.com this Saturday, June 22 at 9 a.m. 

“With so many people on socials reminiscing about buying tickets the old school way, we thought, why not make some seats available so people can come to the 9:30 Club box office to score $99.10 tickets on Saturday?” said Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and The Atlantis and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre. 

This year’s HFStival, billed as “One Day, One Stage,” will feature The Postal Service performing ‘Give Up’, Death Cab For Cutie performing ‘Transatlanticism’, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Violent Femmes, Tonic, Filter, and Lit.

