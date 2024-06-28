OEM and AACC to Offer Free HERricane Camp This Summer

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management and the Anne Arundel Community College will be hosting HERricane, a summer camp program dedicated to developing and elevating women as leaders in emergency management. This free week-long camp raises awareness of the emergency management profession and related fields by providing lectures, hands-on activities, and certifications for girls ages 16-22.

The camp will be held the week of July 15-19, 2024, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the following locations:

Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold.

For more information about HERricane and how to submit an application to participate in HERricane 2024, please click here.

