June 28, 2024
Events

OEM and AACC to Offer Free HERricane Camp This Summer

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management and the Anne Arundel Community College will be hosting HERricane, a summer camp program dedicated to developing and elevating women as leaders in emergency management. This free week-long camp raises awareness of the emergency management profession and related fields by providing lectures, hands-on activities, and certifications for girls ages 16-22.

The camp will be held the week of July 15-19, 2024, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at the following locations:

For more information about HERricane and how to submit an application to participate in HERricane 2024, please click here.

Daily News Brief Education Events Life In The Area Local News
