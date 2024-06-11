NO HARM VIP Gun Violence Awareness Fair Scheduled for June 30th

The City of Annapolis NO HARM VIP violence prevention program will host the Second Annual Gun Violence Awareness and Wellness Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. This fun-filled event is free and open to the public.

The Wellness Fair seeks to raise awareness of the damage that gun violence causes in our neighborhoods, communities, and homes. At the event, participants will have access to resources that support wellbeing and communication, and learn about ways to help raise awareness among fellow community members. The goal is to empower Annapolis residents and provide tools to resist gun violence.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and other elected officials will attend the event. Program partners include the Annapolis Police Department, the Annapolis Office of Community Services, and a number of community organizations.

“June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and the NO HARM VIP Wellness Fair is one way the City of Annapolis is working to raise awareness and prevent gun violence in our community,” said Mayor Buckley. “There is no issue more critical to the future of our young people, and that is why we are working so hard to be a leader on gun violence prevention.”

This Wellness Fair will include food, music, activities, resources and vendors, raffles, and community conversations. The event is open to all ages.

For more information, please contact Coren Makell, Neighborhood Engagement Specialist, at

(443)370-3213 or [email protected].

