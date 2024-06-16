June 16, 2024
Mosquito Man Bringing Water Cannon to Baysox

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced that they are unveiling a big hit water cannon, presented by Mosquito Man. 

The big hit water cannon will be placed on the edge of the right field berm behind section 123, the last section of general admission seating down the first baseline. The cannon will dispense five gallons of water high into air to celebrate every Bowie Baysox big hit for the remainder of the 2024 season. 

Fans who are sitting in section 123 and in surrounding sections may get wet from the water cannon. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly when choosing their seats. 

Mosquito Man offers routine mosquito and tick control and new for this year, is offering general pest control. For more information, visit www.mosquito-man.com.  

The Baysox return home to Prince George’s Stadium for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 18 at 6:35 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up -to -date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.   

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

