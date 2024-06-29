Mobile ID Now Available in Maryland for Samsung Wallet

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration announced the launch of Maryland Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet, enabling users to verify their identity easily and securely at select airport security screenings. Maryland is the second state in the nation to offer digital licenses and IDs in Samsung Wallet.

“Maryland has long established itself as one of the leaders in the nation in advancing technology and innovation while maintaining vital safety and security standards,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “As the Maryland Department of Transportation continues to build a system that is safe and inclusive, we remain committed to offering multiple secure and convenient options for presenting your identity information that are accessible to all.”

Since launching digital driver’s licenses in 2022, more than 200,000 Marylanders have added their Maryland driver’s license or state ID to their mobile wallets. Maryland Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet joins Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet and Google Wallet as the only forms of digital IDs issued through the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Marylanders may now add their driver’s license or ID card to Samsung Wallet and present it at select Transportation Security Administration airport PreCheckcheckpoints, including at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Maryland Mobile ID is only available to individuals with a valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID. TheMaryland Mobile ID serves as a companion to a physical driver’s license or ID.Marylanders should always carry their physical driver’s license or ID.

“The launch of Maryland Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet marks the Motor Vehicle Administration’s third partnership with a mobile wallet platform – making Maryland the second state in the nation to achieve this milestone,” said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “As we grow into an increasingly digital world, the Motor Vehicle Administration continues to prioritize customer privacy without compromising convenience by offering our residents another option of digital identification.”

Safety and security are built into every part of Samsung Wallet, including with Maryland Mobile ID. IDs in Samsung Wallet are protected by hardware and software security, inaccessible to anyone but the owner. The owner must unlock their phoneand consent to sharing their information. Samsung does not have access to users’ IDs and all the verification and validation of Maryland Mobile ID enrollment is completed by the Motor Vehicle Administration.

For more information about Maryland Mobile ID in Samsung Wallet—including how to add and how to use at an airport—visit the MVA website.

