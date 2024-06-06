June 6, 2024
Annapolis, US 84 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian Military Bowl to be Held Saturday, December 28, 2024. Kick-off at 5:45PM Charting Prosperity: Essential Financial Strategies for Tomorrow LETTER: City Dock Leaders Hope You’re Stupid! Banneker-Douglass Museum Celebrates Juneteenth with a Month of Engaging Events
Events

Military Bowl to be Held Saturday, December 28, 2024. Kick-off at 5:45PM

The Military Bowl Foundation today announced that the 2024 Go Bowling Military Bowl will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The game once again will match teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference. 

Kickoff is at 5:45 p.m. ET and the Bowl will be televised on ESPN. It will be the first time that the Military Bowl is played in prime time.

“What an exciting way to conclude the season, with a full day of activities in historic Annapolis capped by playing under the lights,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to teaming up with Go Bowling to put together another outstanding series of events for the participating teams and their fans to enjoy as we come together to honor and support those who serve our great nation.”

Virginia Tech defeated Tulane, 41-20, in the 2023 Military Bowl before a capacity crowd of 35,849. The Military Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

The Military Bowl football game is the culmination of Bowl Week, with the teams staying, practicing and enjoying events in Washington, D.C., while their fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and gameday in Annapolis, Md., highlighted by the Military Bowl Parade which has annually featured the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and honored the nation’s Medal of Honor Recipients.

“The Military Bowl has become an annual tradition for so many local residents and college football fans who love combining the pageantry of college football with supporting those who defend our freedoms at home and abroad,” Beck said.

For the latest updates, including information on when tickets will go on sale, visit militarybowl.org, follow @MilitaryBowl on Twitter and Instagram or like the Go Bowling Military Bowl on Facebook. For sponsorship information, please contact Military Bowl Senior Director of Partnerships Marc Goldman at [email protected].

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News Sports
Previous Article

Charting Prosperity: Essential Financial Strategies for Tomorrow

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu