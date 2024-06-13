June 13, 2024
Annapolis, US 76 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Best Bitcoin Casinos for US Players Maryland Hall Wraps Up New Season of Programming Escaped Prisoner Alert in Anne Arundel County SAVE: Tickets On Sale for 27th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ Tides & Tunes Tonight: Michael McHenry Tribe
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall Wraps Up New Season of Programming

 In commitment to presenting diverse programming, Maryland Hall creates intentional programming for all audiences. 

NOTE: The event below, Arts Alive 25, was held on September 8, 2023.

 The latest season of programming at Maryland Hall includes:

  • And wrapping up the season, Kulu Mele on June 21st 

 As Maryland Hall continues to Reimagine, Rebuild and Reach Beyond, we are excited to announce the Maryland Hall Presents season for 23/24. Eight diverse and dynamic shows include a little Broadway, a bit of Disney, a live performance by youth from Paraguay, some circus energy, southeast Asian dance, astonishing visuals from Italy, African dance and drumming, and a magic school bus. Join us!

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Tickets are available now!

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Escaped Prisoner Alert in Anne Arundel County

 Next Article

Best Bitcoin Casinos for US Players

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu