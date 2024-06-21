Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Rebrands as Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra has officially rebranded as the Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra, marking a fresh direction in delivering affordable classical and popular music in the Annapolis area. This name change honors Annapolis’ nickname and signals a renewed community focus.

At the season finale on May 18, Music Director and Conductor Dr. Anna Binneweg described the event as “A-MA-Zing,” highlighting the audience’s enthusiasm and engagement.

Board President Cmdr. Diane Nichols stated, “We are thrilled to rebrand to reflect our evolving relationship with the Greater Annapolis community. Our mission to provide high-quality, family-friendly, affordable concerts remains unchanged and will only grow stronger.”

The new name was unveiled during a performance featuring iconic American music, including the Grand Canyon Suite and Hoedown. The reveal concluded with the Naptown Brass Band, a New Orleans-style second line band, entering the Maryland Hall auditorium, igniting a lively celebration.

Dr. Binneweg expressed her excitement about the rebranding, noting the orchestra’s commitment to fostering professional, student, and community musicians. “Our new name and look better connect us to this area, and we aim to be more visible in the community.”

Violinist Laura Colgate performed an impressive rendition of Violin Concerto No. 2 by Florence Price, a testament to the high caliber of the orchestra’s performances.

The rebranding effort is supported by MH Media Strategies, with special thanks to John O’Leary of Naptown Events for his role as Master of Ceremonies.

Planning for the 2024-2025 season is underway, with the opener set for September 21, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Details will be shared soon.

Learn more at Naptown Philharmonic.

