June 30, 2024
Annapolis, US 92 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Discover Annapolis Public Water Access Opportunities: Engaging the Community Saturday’s Baysox Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ Dungeons: The Pinnacle of PvE Challenges The Hidden Dangers of Vaping and How Anne Arundel County is Fighting Back Local Coldwell Banker Realty offices raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
Local News

Local Coldwell Banker Realty offices raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Annapolis offices of Coldwell Banker Realty, led by the Let’s Move Crew, organized the third annual NAMI Anne Arundel County Walk in downtown Annapolis on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The goal of the Walk was to raise awareness and reduce stigma regarding mental health treatment. Additionally, they raised funds for NAMI Maryland and NAMI Anne Arundel County chapters as part of the NAMIWalks Your Way 2024 campaign. Every dollar raised will be supporting NAMI’s mission of improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness – right here in our community.

Lori Hill and Liz Montaner of the Let’s Move Crew took the initiative of organizing the walk and the fundraiser for the second year in a row. Passionate about mental health awareness, they have been avid supporters of the local NAMI chapter in Anne Arundel County.  The Crew would like to take this time to thank everyone who joined us to walk for awareness, all of our very generous donors and remind all that fundraising is open through August!

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Major Storylines Surrounding Sports Teams in Maryland

 Next Article

The Hidden Dangers of Vaping and How Anne Arundel County is Fighting Back

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu