Local Coldwell Banker Realty offices raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Annapolis offices of Coldwell Banker Realty, led by the Let’s Move Crew, organized the third annual NAMI Anne Arundel County Walk in downtown Annapolis on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The goal of the Walk was to raise awareness and reduce stigma regarding mental health treatment. Additionally, they raised funds for NAMI Maryland and NAMI Anne Arundel County chapters as part of the NAMIWalks Your Way 2024 campaign. Every dollar raised will be supporting NAMI’s mission of improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness – right here in our community.

Lori Hill and Liz Montaner of the Let’s Move Crew took the initiative of organizing the walk and the fundraiser for the second year in a row. Passionate about mental health awareness, they have been avid supporters of the local NAMI chapter in Anne Arundel County. The Crew would like to take this time to thank everyone who joined us to walk for awareness, all of our very generous donors and remind all that fundraising is open through August!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

