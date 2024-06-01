Local Business Spotlight: Main & Market Cafe | Catering

While Main & Market (nee Main Ingredient) has been around for a long time, there’s a lot new going on at my favorite brunch spot!

Today, we sit down with Evie Turner (VP) and Christina Rossetti (Controller) to hear all about it and get some insider information.

What’s new? If you haven’t been, there is a new look. There are expanded hours with an early breakfast option every day! We chat about the bakery, the catering, and lessons learned from COVID including online ordering and pop up parties!

And of course, I have my favorite meal there, but Evie and Christie divulge what they feel Main & Market does best!

Have a listen! (and then go eat)

