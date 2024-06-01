June 1, 2024
Local News

Local Business Spotlight: Main & Market Cafe | Catering

While Main & Market (nee Main Ingredient) has been around for a long time, there’s a lot new going on at my favorite brunch spot!

Today, we sit down with Evie Turner (VP) and Christina Rossetti (Controller) to hear all about it and get some insider information.

What’s new? If you haven’t been, there is a new look. There are expanded hours with an early breakfast option every day! We chat about the bakery, the catering, and lessons learned from COVID including online ordering and pop up parties!

And of course, I have my favorite meal there, but Evie and Christie divulge what they feel Main & Market does best!

Have a listen! (and then go eat)

SPECIAL SCREENING: A Photographic Memory Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

