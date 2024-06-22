June 22, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: HERE. a pop-up shop

El Lunay is the OG of pop-ups! It is hard to believe that HERE. a pop-up shop made its debut 12 years ago, and they are very close to popping up at their 50th store! Incredible!

So, how did it all start? How does she manage it? Where did Amy go? How do you pick your artists? Who is the worst landlord in Annapolis (teasing, we did not go there)? What happens between shops? And why is it so important to give back to the community?

These questions and more are answered today as we shared a cup of coffee (and iced tea) at the new Rise Up in Severna Park!

Have a listen NOW, because they are getting ready to pop-up SOMEWHERE on July 1st! (See what I just did?)

Four Seniors Awarded More Than $10K in Scholarships from The Links

AMFM Awards $5000 Mucic Scholarship to Rockbridge Academy Senior

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

