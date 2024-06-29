June 29, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
CRAB’s Semi-Annual Sailing Regatta: A Powerful Display of Resilience Local Business Spotlight: Bello Machre Upcoming Events in Annapolis to Aid Family Affected by Tragic Shooting 3 Things a First-Time Player Should Know About Keno  Does Kratom Help With Anxiety: What You Need to Know About Using Kratom? 
Life In The Area

Local Business Spotlight: Bello Machre

It’s a weird name–Bello Machre! And we found out just how fitting it is when we sat down with Dr. Robert Ireland, the President & CEO. Now, not many organizations can boast that their CEO has been CEO for 40+ years, so that must mean that Bello Machre is doing something right for individuals with disabilities!

There was a time when someone with a developmental, intellectual, or behavioral disability was relegated to a life lived in an institution. Today that is not the case, and Bello Machre proves that every single day by letting individuals live their best lives as independently as possible. With fifty homes and 200 residents, Bello Machre is making it happen. With more than 400 more people served in their own homes, Bello Machre is making it happen.

This is an amazing organization, as these thirty minutes will show.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local Business Spotlight Local News Podcast
Previous Article

Upcoming Events in Annapolis to Aid Family Affected by Tragic Shooting

 Next Article

CRAB’s Semi-Annual Sailing Regatta: A Powerful Display of Resilience

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu