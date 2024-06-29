Local Business Spotlight: Bello Machre

It’s a weird name–Bello Machre! And we found out just how fitting it is when we sat down with Dr. Robert Ireland, the President & CEO. Now, not many organizations can boast that their CEO has been CEO for 40+ years, so that must mean that Bello Machre is doing something right for individuals with disabilities!

There was a time when someone with a developmental, intellectual, or behavioral disability was relegated to a life lived in an institution. Today that is not the case, and Bello Machre proves that every single day by letting individuals live their best lives as independently as possible. With fifty homes and 200 residents, Bello Machre is making it happen. With more than 400 more people served in their own homes, Bello Machre is making it happen.

This is an amazing organization, as these thirty minutes will show.

Have a listen!

