Live! Casinno & Hotel Maryland Fans Out for Day of Service

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently hosted its annual Day of Service in honor of its 12thanniversary. With over 2,400 Team Members based at its flagship location, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which its staff live and work. This year’s Day of Service included 100 Team Members volunteering outside of their work hours at seven community organizations and nonprofits, with specific volunteer activities varying per location, based on the needs of its recipients. Efforts ranged from food service to unboxing and organizing donations. The Team Members were out in the community from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the following nonprofits:

Anne Arundel County Food Bank

Community Choice Pantry

The Baltimore Station

Moveable Feast

Maryland Food Bank

Our Daily Bread

Meals on Wheels

“The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is very appreciative of its longstanding relationship with Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland,” shared Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “Their ongoing support has helped the AACFB in its mission to alleviate food insecurity in our community. The annual Day of Service is just one way that they provide support to the Food Bank and other Anne Arundel County nonprofits.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland also hosted a Team Member food drive to collect nonperishable goods for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Assistance Center of Towson Churches Food Pantry.

“Live!’s dedication to community given is woven into our DNA and has even been recognized as an award-winning initiative,” said Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “To us, our work means more than providing an exciting experience for guests of our casino. It extends to an unwavering commitment to better the lives of those in the communities where our Team Members live and work, in any way we can. Rallying a hundred of our incredible Team Members was easy, because they embody this dedication to the community in every way.”

