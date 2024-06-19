June 19, 2024
Annapolis, US 84 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
NHL Finals Update: Bobrovsky Favorite for Conn Smythe  Live! Casinno & Hotel Maryland Fans Out for Day of Service Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours Exploring the Best Hearing Aid Supplies for Your Needs
Local News

Live! Casinno & Hotel Maryland Fans Out for Day of Service

The Cordish Companies’ Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently hosted its annual Day of Service in honor of its 12thanniversary. With over 2,400 Team Members based at its flagship location, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is dedicated to giving back to the communities in which its staff live and work. This year’s Day of Service included 100 Team Members volunteering outside of their work hours at seven community organizations and nonprofits, with specific volunteer activities varying per location, based on the needs of its recipients. Efforts ranged from food service to unboxing and organizing donations. The Team Members were out in the community from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the following nonprofits:

  • Anne Arundel County Food Bank
  • Community Choice Pantry
  • The Baltimore Station
  • Moveable Feast
  • Maryland Food Bank
  • Our Daily Bread
  • Meals on Wheels

“The Anne Arundel County Food Bank is very appreciative of its longstanding relationship with Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland,” shared Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “Their ongoing support has helped the AACFB in its mission to alleviate food insecurity in our community. The annual Day of Service is just one way that they provide support to the Food Bank and other Anne Arundel County nonprofits.”

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland also hosted a Team Member food drive to collect nonperishable goods for the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Assistance Center of Towson Churches Food Pantry. 

“Live!’s dedication to community given is woven into our DNA and has even been recognized as an award-winning initiative,” said Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. “To us, our work means more than providing an exciting experience for guests of our casino. It extends to an unwavering commitment to better the lives of those in the communities where our Team Members live and work, in any way we can. Rallying a hundred of our incredible Team Members was easy, because they embody this dedication to the community in every way.”

Business Daily News Brief Local News
Previous Article

Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville

 Next Article

NHL Finals Update: Bobrovsky Favorite for Conn Smythe 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu