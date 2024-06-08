Libraries are THE Place to Be This Summer

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) recently announced the return of its annual Summer @ Your Library (S@YL) program with the theme, “Adventure Begins at Your Library.” The campaign aims to prevent seasonal learning loss among students and encourages reading, and social and library activity for all ages between June 1 and August 31. Participants may track their progress for the opportunity to win prizes.

Kids can participate in the Summer @ Your Library Quest using a gameboard to help “Sneaks” the library cat travel down the trail to find his campsite. Adults can partake in the “Wild Card Bingo” challenge and earn a chance to win four airline tickets courtesy of Southwest Airlines.

To keep participants engaged, libraries across AACPL will host fun, entertaining and educational events and activities all summer long including:

S@YL Kickoff Events

Enjoy activities and crafts to welcome the season and register for S@YL. Events will be held at Broadneck, Busch Annapolis, Deale, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, Maryland City at Russett, Odenton and Severn libraries.

S@YL Midway Party

Celebrate the halfway point in your summer reading challenge! Choose your own adventure from a selection of games, crafts and other activities at Glen Burnie Library and Discoveries: The Library at the Mall.

Summer @ Your Library Grand Finales!

Celebrate the end of the Summer @ Your Library at Crofton, Deale, Edgewater, Riviera Beach and Severn libraries.

Annapolis Opera Presents: Stories Through Music

Every song tells a story. Learn the meanings behind classical and popular music favorites through a fun and interactive concert for all ages.

Baba Bomani’s Open Mic

Enjoy a multi-media presentation featuring hip-hop songwriting compared to the practical skill of essay writing.

Books! The Magic Is Real!

Popular magician Joe Romano weaves magic with adventure stories.

Eco Adventures: Ultimate Animal Adventure

Track down the elusive rainbow lizard! Face choices at every turn. Make the wrong choice…and mayhem ensues! Live animals included!

Flying V Theatre Presents: Bulleketroet

Based on Dutch lore, Bulleketroet is an international exchange and puppet show for the whole family about honesty and greed.

Juggling Funny Stories

Join nationally-known Chris Fascione as he brings children’s stories to life with acting, storytelling, comedy and juggling, engaging both adults and kids.

Mangos to Apples Tumble from a Filipino Rainbow

Experience the Mango Poem–a journey through the rainbow spectrum and dive into indigenous mythology, encountering sea creatures and spoken word poetry.

Ms. Niki’s Music Class

Experience “a new age cross between Mary Poppins and Ms. Frizzle,” with Ms. Niki! Join her colorful adventure through original upbeat songs and classic twists.

Rock and Rhyme with Mr. Jon and Friends

Multiple Parents’ Choice Award winner Mr. Jon uses songs, rhymes, books and puppets to entertain all ages.

Steam Adventure with the Science Guys

Young scientists dive into a thrilling STEAM adventure, overcoming gravity challenges and electrifying obstacles, exploring physics, chemistry and more!

The Paperback Writers — An Adventure Singalong

The Paperback Writers, an AACPL staff band, are back for another summer of music and fun! Join us for covers of classic adventure-themed songs.

On June 10, AACPL will also launch its annual social media contest called Have Library Card Will Travel. Customers who post photos of themselves holding their library card on summer vacation or on a staycation and tag @aacpl on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram will have their post reshared and be entered in prize drawings. Winners will be selected for each of the following categories: Farthest from Anne Arundel County, Best Family Getaway, Most Adventurous, Most Creative, Most “Maryland” and Most Literary.

Summer @ Your Library is made possible by support from the community donors. For a complete list of program events, dates and locations for Summer @ Your Library, visit aacpl.net/summer.

