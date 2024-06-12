Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin

The Anne Arundel County Master Gardeners will teach you how to make your own compost using yard waste and kitchen scraps. Attend the one-hour demonstration at the compost site on the Wildwood Trail at Quiet Waters Park. Anne Arundel County residents will receive a FREE compost bin.

All demonstrations are held at 10 am .

Sat. June 15

Sat. July 20

Sat. Aug. 17

Wed. Sept. 4

Sat. Sept. 21

Wed. Oct. 2

Sat. Oct. 19

Sat. Nov. 2

The demonstration may be canceled in the event of heavy rain or an excessive heat warning.

County Park entrance fee is $6.00 or a park pass.

For questions, contact the MG compost team: [email protected]

