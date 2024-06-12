June 12, 2024
Annapolis, US 77 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin Exploring the Origins of Live Rosin: Unveiling Its Journey Daily News Brief | June 12, 2024 Baysox Hang on For the Win in Harrisburg Best Non Gamstop Casinos Ranked for 2024 
Life In The Area

Learn How to Compost and Get a Free Compost Bin

The Anne Arundel County Master Gardeners will teach you how to make your own compost using yard waste and kitchen scraps. Attend the one-hour demonstration at the compost site on the Wildwood Trail at Quiet Waters Park. Anne Arundel County residents will receive a FREE compost bin.

All demonstrations are held at 10 am.

  • Sat. June 15
  • Sat. July 20
  • Sat. Aug. 17
  • Wed. Sept. 4
  • Sat. Sept. 21
  • Wed. Oct. 2
  • Sat. Oct. 19
  • Sat. Nov. 2

The demonstration may be canceled in the event of heavy rain or an excessive heat warning.

County Park entrance fee is $6.00 or a park pass.  

For questions, contact the MG compost team: [email protected]

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Exploring the Origins of Live Rosin: Unveiling Its Journey

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu