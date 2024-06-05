June 5, 2024
Annapolis, US 78 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
A Few Moments With Paula Poundstone Leadership Anne Arundel to Celebrate 30 Years with 2024 Tribute to Leadership Daily News Brief | June 5, 2024 All You Need To Know Before Moving to a New City A Few Moments With Danylo Fedoryka of Scythian
Events

Leadership Anne Arundel to Celebrate 30 Years with 2024 Tribute to Leadership

Leadership Anne Arundel announces its 30th Anniversary celebration and 2024 Tribute to Community Leadership event.

The LAA Tribute to Community Leadership & Graduation celebrates 30 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership by more than 1,600 Leadership Anne Arundel graduates. It is a unifying event at the intersection of personal, professional, and community leadership. The event allows LAA colleagues to reconnect with classmates and develop their network.

Who:   More than 70 top leaders in Anne Arundel County

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Time:   5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where:  The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel, Hanover, MD

The event includes:

  • Celebrating 2024 Flagship Program and Neighborhood Leadership Academy Graduating Classes
  • Recognizing the 2024 Excellence in Leadership, LAA Distinguished Graduate, and Bertina Nick NLA Flagship Scholarship recipients
  • Celebrating 30 Years of LAA Impact in the Community

“We are especially delighted to celebrate 30 years of developing diverse networks of resourceful, informed, and proactive leaders,” says Kris Shock, President & CEO of Leadership Anne Arundel. “We are proud of LAA’s impact on individuals, institutions, and initiatives in Anne Arundel County over the last 30 years.”

LAA is still accepting sponsorships. Information about sponsorships can be found here.

Tickets are $65 for non-members, guests and the public. Advanced Registration is required; registration will not be available at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.leadershipaa.org/event/LAA30Years .

The event is sponsored by Live! Casino, David & Lily Openshaw, Senator Pam Beidle, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Daily News Brief | June 5, 2024

 Next Article

A Few Moments With Paula Poundstone

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Bands IN The Sand

Bands IN The Sand

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

Fashion for a Cause Instagram-1

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

Paca GF 2024

Paca GF 2024

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu