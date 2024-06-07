June 7, 2024
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Leadership Anne Arundel Announces Distinguished Graduate Honorees

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Distinguished Graduate Award recipients for 2024.  

Each year, LAA hosts a celebration honoring the graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes along with the Distinguished Graduate, Excellence in Leadership, and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship Honorees. The annual Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration is a feel-good evening celebrating 30 years of contributions, collaboration, innovation, and leadership of countless graduates from Leadership Anne Arundel. More than 1,600 LAA graduates have transformed our community’s landscape by serving throughout public, private, non-profit, and government sectors—all who are ready to develop, nurture, and connect the next generation of leaders.  

2024 Distinguished Graduate Award Honoree:  Lisa Shore

The Distinguished Graduate Award recognizes exceptional LAA graduates. Recipients are individuals who have adopted “the heart of community trusteeship” and have made significant and notable contributions for the betterment of our community. Distinguished Graduate Honorees are selected by an alumni committee of past recipients.

Lisa is a dedicated community advocate and LAA Flagship 2003 graduate. Lisa exemplifies servant leadership, notably contributing to the development of the Severn Community Center. Her perseverance, alongside fellow classmates, led to the realization of a vision presented by community advocate Ms. G in 1989. Despite obstacles, Lisa’s unwavering enthusiasm and determination rallied support from officials, agencies, and donors, culminating in the center’s completion. Lisa’s commitment to the “I will” philosophy, instilled during Flagship ’03, guided her through challenges, shaping her into a humble servant leader dedicated to community betterment.

The 2024 Excellence in Leadership Award HonoreeArundel Community Development Services, Inc.

Selected by the LAA Board of Directors and sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel, the Excellence in Leadership Award recognizes an Anne Arundel County business or individual who has made a significant local impact to our quality of life.

Arundel Community Development Services, Inc. (ACDS) was founded in 1993 and has become instrumental in numerous county impact initiatives over time including Signature Projects like spearheading the $27 million renovation of the historic Wiley H. Bates High School and recent development of The Severn Center; managing many county funding programs including Anne Arundel County’s Local Development Council (LDC) grants and the County Executive Community Support Grants; and keeping people in their homes during COVID via Eviction Prevention programs. In recent years, longtime CEO Kathy Koch demonstrated excellence in succession planning, passing the baton to veteran ACDS teammate and LAA graduate, Erin Karpewicz. It is their collective legacy of excellence we celebrate with The Live! Casino & Hotel Excellence in Leadership Award.

The Bertina Nick NLA Flagship Scholarship is awarded a graduate of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy. The scholarship is named for activist and community leader Bertina Larkins Nick recognizing her lifetime of work in the county. It is the only full-scholarship available for the LAA Flagship program. The 2024 scholarship recipient will be announced during the event. 

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 26 from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. The program will include inspirational multimedia, remarks from featured guests, award presentations and recognition of graduates from the 2024 Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy classes.   For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org/tribute

