JULY 10: Special Screening of Luther: Never Too Much Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will bring Never To Much to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Luther Vandross always thought he would be a star. This documentary film explores the formative years of Luther’s musical career, back to the epicenter of black culture, Harlem’s very own Apollo Theater.

The film chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Luther tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn

the respect his music deserved.

But as is far too often the case, certain artists, particularly those who may have been a far bigger deal within their community than outside it, are left to be forgotten in the constant chase for the new or the simplified canonization of the past. It’s therefore both historically gratifying and musically important that filmmaker Dawn Porter (John Lewis: Good Trouble) has set her sights on reminding the world what a big deal Luther Vandross is in the story of popular music in the late 20th century. Jason Gorbers – POV Magazine

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, July 10th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

