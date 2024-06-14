Joniece Pitts Receives Larry L. Griffin Scholarship at Charting Careers’ Annual Celebration

Larry L. Griffin’s leadership and advocacy significantly impacted the Clay Street community and greater Annapolis. At the recent Scholarship and Awards Night hosted by Charting Careers, the inaugural Larry L. Griffin Scholarship was awarded to Joniece Pitts, a junior at Towson University studying Art and Design. Sponsored by the Inner West Street Association (IWSA), this scholarship honors Griffin’s dedication to improving Annapolis and supports a deserving student.

“It was very humbling to see how many of our young children want to learn and just need a little more guidance from those that care and are willing to give of their time. We know that Larry Griffin was that type of a person, and we are honored to keep his spirit alive through the IWSA Larry Griffin Scholarship Fund,” explained Audrey Lee, IWSA Events Manager.

Charting Careers’ 2024 Annual Scholarship and Awards Night on May 15 at the Annapolis Maritime Museum celebrated over 70 young scholars, families, volunteers, and partners. The event highlighted the organisation’s commitment to supporting education and community. Alongside the Griffin Scholarship, $20,000 in scholarships were awarded, including those from the Rotary Club of Parole (Annapolis), the Geisel and Stillinger families, and the JoshuaOneNine Fund.

Erin Snell, Executive Director of Charting Careers, recognized the essential contributions of partners, supporters, mentors, tutors, Board and Committee members, and especially the students and their families. Dr. Snell read a citation from the Anne Arundel County Council acknowledging the students’ hard work.

The scholar speaker, Latajha Courtney, a freshman at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, shared, “I didn’t quit, that is my message to you, no matter how difficult things get, don’t quit. I was not going to settle for less than I was worth. You shouldn’t either.” She concluded, “Thank you to Charting Careers for supporting my journey.”

The keynote speaker, Andre Dillard, Senior Manager of Mentorship Programs at Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), praised the leadership of AACPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell. Dillard said, “Dr. Bedell’s vision for mentorship aligns with Charting Careers’ mission of empowering students to reach their goals. We are all in this together.”

Special recognition was given to the Navigating TIDES partners, including Annapolis Maritime Museum, Hood2Good, ArtFarm Studios, Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, and Anne Arundel Lodge. These partnerships are crucial to the success of Charting Careers’ programs.

Throughout the evening, scholars from elementary to college were honored. Each received a certificate and recognition, with middle school students promised a summer field trip. High school seniors were acknowledged for their achievements. A video showcased the growth and milestones of the past year.

Education Director Ashley Mackell praised the scholars, saying, “You don’t have to grow up to be impactful, and you have certainly made a positive impact on us. You are already inspiring, you are already admirable, you are already great, and it has been a pleasure to watch you all grow in those areas this year!”

For more information about Charting Careers and its programs, please visit www.chartingcareers.org.

Charting Careers is a non-profit organisation inspiring Annapolis youth to discover their power and reach their goals. It serves over 450 students, parents, and caregivers per year through after-school tutoring, long-term mentorships, college/career-readiness, and community-impact programs.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

