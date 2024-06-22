June 22, 2024
Inaugural Festival to Honor Larry Griffin Set for June 29, 2024

We Care & Friends will host its first festival and fundraiser, “In Loving Memory of Larry Griffin,” on June 29, 2024. This event, in partnership with Trent Hill Farm and Nursery, aims to celebrate the life and legacy of Larry Griffin, a prominent Annapolis musician and philanthropist. The festival will run from 12 PM to 8 PM at 24 Nutwell Rd., Lothian, MD, featuring live music, food, and alcoholic beverages.

Larry Griffin, known for his significant contributions to the Annapolis community through his charitable work with We Care & Friends, will be honored through this special event. The festival will offer a blend of entertainment and reflections on Griffin’s impact on the community.

Event Highlights

  • Live Music by Michael McHenry Tribe: An afternoon of musical performances paying tribute to Larry Griffin, featuring artists like Paul Reed Smith.
  • Remarks: Speeches by legislative officials, community leaders, and friends, highlighting Griffin’s influence and contributions.
  • Food & Drinks: A variety of food and alcoholic beverages available throughout the event.

Tickets are priced at $50 and can be purchased online or in person at the Stanton Center in Annapolis. For more information, please call 443-370-9112.

Rachel Griffin, Executive Director of We Care & Friends, expressed her gratitude for the support, stating, “We are deeply honored to host this festival in memory of my beloved husband, Larry Griffin. His dedication to helping others and his love for music enriched our community. This event celebrates his life and continues his mission.”

Trent Hill Farm and Nursery also expressed excitement about the partnership, inviting the community to celebrate and remember Larry Griffin’s enduring legacy.

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024
  • Time: 12 PM – 8 PM
  • Location: Trent Hill Farm and Nursery, 24 Nutwell Rd., Lothian, MD 20711
  • Tickets: $50 (available online and at the Stanton Center, 92 Washington Street, Annapolis, MD 21401)
  • Inquiries: 443-370-9112

