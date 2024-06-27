June 27, 2024
Annapolis, US 84 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Adult Grief Support Programs by Chesapeake Life Center I-Day 2024. Class of 2028, Welcome to the USNA and Annapolis Tides & Tunes Tonight: Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo Don’t Miss Out on A Taste of Arundel Grown at Homestead Gardens A Guide to Enjoying Free Online Slot Games in Maryland
Local News

I-Day 2024. Class of 2028, Welcome to the USNA and Annapolis

Approximately 1,200 men and women reported to Alumni Hall at the Naval Academy this morning for Induction Day, culminating in an Oath of Office ceremony this evening. 2D LIEUT Dante Carrasco (USNA 2024) escorted us today and was able to provide some insight (video to come).

These incoming plebes (freshmen) said goodbye to their families and were processed through various stations inside Alumni Hall to become members of the Naval Academy’s Class of 2028. Stations include uniform issue, medical examinations, haircuts, and learning to salute. The day will culminate with the Oath of Office ceremony at 6 pm in Tecumseh Court outside of Bancroft Hall. After the ceremony, plebes will meet with their families for the last time until Plebe Parents’ Weekend, in mid-August. Plebe Summer officially begins after the Oath of Office ceremony.

Class of 2028 Stats

  • Men: 814 ( 10, 2987 applications)
  • Women: 373 (4,859 applications)
  • Minority: 511
  • International Students (17): Bangladesh, Ecuador, Fiji, Gambia, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Lithuania, Mongolia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Tunisia, and Vietnam.
  • Legacy: 38 Men, 27 Women. Of note, seven members of the class of 28 had both parents attend the USNA

.Plebe Summer Facts

  • They eat 4000 calories per day
  • They awake at 530 am and lights out at 1000 pm.
  • They undergo 135 hours of physical training
  • They run 100 miles
  • By the end of the summer, they must do 45 push-ups, 65 curl-ups, a 1.5 mile run under 10:30,
  • They will memorize all 225 pages of Reef Points, the “manual” for the USNA
  • They will not have access to Internet, television, music, movies, or radio.
  • They are allowed to make only three telephone calls during the seven weeks of summer.
  • They will be reunited with their family on Parents Weekend at the end of the sixth week, and they will be changed people.

Right now, the Class of 2028 has been processed and is in Bancroft Hall being attended to by the detailers (upperclassmen) and being further indoctrinated into the ways of the USNA. They will emerge at 6 pm as changed men and women who will take part in an Oath of Office Ceremony. They will be briefly reunited with their loved ones for a final bit of home cooking before heading into Bancroft for the first night of Plebe Summer.

And sometimes, the Plebes of yesterday never want to leave! It was good to see VADM Sean Buck, former Superintendent of the USNA still carrying on his tradition of the first haircut on I-Day!

For more information about Induction Day and Plebe Summer at USNA, please visit:

https://www.usna.edu/Admissions/Student-Life/Plebe-Summer.php

 

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Tides & Tunes Tonight: Timmie Metz Band featuring Tambo

 Next Article

Adult Grief Support Programs by Chesapeake Life Center

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu