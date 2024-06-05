How to Bet on the Belmont Stakes 2024 in USA: US Sports Betting Sites

Bet on the Belmont Stakes in the USA by getting accounts with the best US offshore betting sites listed on this page. BetOnline is our favorite, but there are many good options to choose from.

How to Bet on The Belmont Stakes in US

You can place bets on the 2024 Belmont Stakes in the US by following these three simple steps.

Join BetOnline

Deposit up to $2000 (Get 50% bonus up to $1,000*) Place your Belmont Stakes bets

*Note: The minimum deposit to get this offer is just $55 ($27.50 free bet)

US Sports Betting Latest – Can I Bet on The Belmont Stakes in the US?

Yes and no is the quick answer regarding being allowed to bet in the US.

Why? Since each region of the US has its own set of gambling laws relating to sports betting and horse racing betting, it actually depends on which State you live in or are trying to place bets from. Some US states will give the green light to wagering in-person at casinos only, or with some licensed apps, but this is rare. Other regions like Texas, Georgia and California still don’t allow gambling or sports betting at all.

However, there is a solution that allows you to bet in ANY US State: signing up with the offshore betting sites in this article.

These trusted platforms have a lot of added perks – including not having to follow any set State gambling laws in place. Meaning you can use them to bet on this weekend’s big Triple Crown horse racing action ANYWHERE in the US.

Other benefits of betting on the Belmont Stakes in the US with the offshore racebooks featured below are:

generous joining offers

fast payouts

no KYC checks on registration

fixed odds betting

Plus, most will have better odds due to operating with lower margins.

These sportsbooks, such as BetOnline and BUSR, also offer many deposit methods (including Bitcoin – learn more here about Bitcoin casino instant withdrawals) and have been around for 20+ years, which has allowed thousands of US-based bettors to place bets on horse racing (no matter which state you live in the US).

US Belmont Stakes Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline (50% Deposit bonus, up to $1,000)

BetOnline has been in operation for over 25 years and is a well-known and trusted offshore betting site – making it one of the top picks for Belmont Stakes horse racing betting in the US.

Creating an account takes just a few minutes, with no KYC check upon registration. There is also a 50% bonus (up to $1,000) on your first outlay – many payment methods are accepted in order to help make depositing an easy process.

Once your account has been opened, you also benefit from a 9% daily horse racing rebate offer and a $25 risk-free bet – which you could use to bet on the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes this Saturday (8 June).

Why Join BetOnline for Horse Racing?

$25 Horse racing risk-free Bet

9% Daily horse racing rebate

Many horse racing bets supported (Inc, Win, Place, Show, Exacta & Trifecta)

2. BetWhale (125% Deposit bonus, up to $1,250)

Launched in 2023, BetWhale is one of the newer US offshore betting sites to join ahead of this weekend’s Belmont Stakes. As soon as you sign up, you will qualify for their 125% deposit bonus of up to $1,250.

Despite being a new US sportsbook, BetWhale has already made a name for itself so don’t let this put you off. There are many advantages in betting on a fresh and new betting platform, including the fact that, since many US bettors do not already have an account on this platform, it is easier and faster for you to claim your welcome offer and existing customer bonuses. Plus, they often have much more competitive prices in order to compete with the more established sites. They also offer some nice offers for existing customers like a 50% daily odds boost.

Why Join BetWhale for Horse Racing?

Newer site with welcome offer

Existing customer free bets

Competitive Belmont Stakes odds

3. BUSR (100% Deposit bonus, up to $2,500)

‘Bet US Racing’ is what BUSR stands for – so horse racing is high up the agenda of this leading US offshore sportsbook.

Therefore, it’s no revelation they are another racebook that bettors flock to ahead of the Triple Crown races each season – with competitive fixed odds, associated markets and fast payouts being just some of the big highlights of the site.

Once they sign up, horse racing bettors can directly take advantage of a 10% racing rebate offer and risk-free bets. There is also a $150 racebook bonus.

Why Join BUSR for Horse Racing?

Dedicated offshore horse racing site

10% Horse racing rebates (daily)

$150 Racebook bonus

4. Bovada (75% Deposit bonus, up to $750)

Bovada got going back in 2011 and is another well-established US sportsbook for horse racing bettors that are looking to wager on the 2024 Belmont Stakes. It allows betting in ANY US State.

New accounts claim a 75% opening deposit bonus of up to $750, which will unlock many free bets that can be used on Saturday’s 2024 Belmont Stakes.

Why Join Bovada for Horse Racing?

Rewards loyalty program

Competitive Belmont Stakes odds

Many horse racing bets supported (Inc, Win, Place, Show, Exacta & Trifecta)

5. BetNow (100% Deposit bonus, up to $1,000)

BetNow, launched way back in 2005, is number five in our list of offshore sportsbooks. It has been serving the US betting community for almost 20 years, meaning it can be fully trusted when it comes to sports betting in the USA.

New accounts can claim up to $1,000 in free bets, courtesy of their 100% welcome deposit bonus, which can be used on Saturday’s huge Triple Crown race: the Belmont Stakes.

After claiming this leading welcome bonus, you can enjoy a 10% horse racing rebate offer, as well as a 50% refer a friend bonus and a re-up promotion of up to 25%.

Why Join BetNow for Horse Racing?

10% Horse racing rebate (Weekly)

Reup bonuses (up to $25)

Competitive Belmont Stakes odds

Belmont Stakes Odds 2024

There will be no Triple Crown winner this season for US horse racing fans, with the Kentucky Derby hero Mystik Dan ending that dream when ending second in the Preakness Stakes in May.

However, there is a lot to look forward ahead of Saturday’s Belmont Stakes – as the Run For The Roses victor, Mystik Dan and also the Preakness winner Seize The Grey are expected runners.

The Belmont Stakes, billed as the Run For The Carnations, will also be staged outside Belmont Park for the first time since 1967 with the course being given a revamp. Saratoga, which is around 260 km north of Belmont, will be the temporary home until 2026.

It’s worth noting that due to the Saratoga course being slightly different to Belmont Park – the race distance has been dropped from 1 ½ miles to 1m ¼ miles.

There will be 10 Belmont Stakes horses running for the $2m purse and it’s the Kentucky Derby second Sierra Leone that leads the betting as the horse hopes to give the Chad Brown team a first win in this Triple Crown race.

The Todd Pletcher runner Mindframe is next best in the betting odds – a horse who will be running in a Triple Crown race for the first time this season. He was last seen winning with ease in an Allowance Optional Claiming race at Churchill Downs – therefore, this will be a big step up in grade for this Constitution colt. Pletcher will be hoping for a fifth Belmont Stakes win.



Another barn on four Belmont Stakes wins is veteran handler D. Wayne Lukas and he’ll be trying to add another with his recent Preakness Stakes winner Seize The Grey. The last horse to win both races was the Triple Crown victor Justify in 2018.

It’s all set-up to be another captivating renewal of the 156th running of the Belmont Stakes, which this year will create more history being run at Saratoga Race Course – the home of the Whitney and Travers Stakes.

Before you place bets on the win, place, show and trifecta with the featured Belmont Stakes sportsbooks, have a look at the latest betting odds below.

Win Bet : You horse must win the race

: You horse must win the race Place Bet : Your horse must finish in the first two

: Your horse must finish in the first two Show Bet : Your horse must finish in the first three

: Your horse must finish in the first three Trifecta: Pick the first three horses in the correct order (this can also be permed)

2024 Belmont Stakes Runners and Betting Odds*

Sierra Leone +125

Mindframe +250

Mystik Dan +500

Seize The Grey +600

Honor Marie +1000

Tuscan Gold +1000

Antiquarian +1200

Dornoch +1200

The Wine Steward +1600

Protective +2500

*Note: Others on request and odds are subject to change

