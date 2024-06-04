Hillman Garage Wins Award for Architectural Design

The International Parking and Mobility Institute (IPMI) has awarded Annapolis’ Hillman Garage the prestigious Apex Award for Architectural Design. Walker Consultants will accept the award at the IPMI conference in June in Columbus, Ohio.

In 2020, a consortium of companies known as Annapolis Mobility and Resilience Partners (AMRP) was selected to design and rebuild the Hillman Garage, a City-owned downtown garage at the end of its service life. AMRP companies included Walker Consultants (garage design), BCT Design Group (master planner), Whiting Turner (design/build), Sewall (program management), WSP (design/engineer), Mahan Rykiel (landscape architect), Premium Parking (garage operations) and Via (mobility partner).

The new garage was part of a public private partnership (P3), allowing the City to use the garage rebuild and future operations as a funding mechanism for resiliency work at City Dock. With the completion of the garage in June of 2023, the City netted a $24 million concession payment that is being used to fund flood mitigation work at Annapolis’ harbor, known to locals as “City Dock.”

According to an IPMI press release, “the 2024 Awards of Excellence winners exemplify the best our industry has to offer. They demonstrate creativity, efficacy, and the customer-first approach you strive for in parking and mobility,” said IPMI CEO Shawn D. Conrad, CAE. “These projects, and the teams that execute them, meet the needs of the communities they serve and provide results that move the parking, transportation and mobility industry forward. We are honored to recognize them with these awards.”

The new Hillman garage design not only expanded parking offerings in downtown Annapolis (+161 spaces), it offers storm water controls, solar power generation, gateless operation, EV charging, and a programmable space on the first floor.

After meeting with downtown businesses, residents and the community-at-large, a goal of the design was to create a pedestrian-scaled design to blend with the historic character of downtown. The new garage has more space for public use than the old structure, but remains within the same footprint.

The old garage was razed in April of 2022 and over 14 months was rebuilt, opening two months ahead of schedule in June of 2023.

Joining the City of Annapolis as an Apex Award Winner for Architectural Design is the Bramalea GO Station in Toronto, designed by Arcadis.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

