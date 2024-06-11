June 11, 2024
HFStival Returns With The Postal Service, Violent Femmes, Death Cab For Cutie, and More. Reserve Now!

In 2005, D.C.’s first and longest-running progressive rock station moved from its place on the dial. While it was missed after its fade-out from terrestrial radio relevance, what left the greatest void was its most famous creation…the HFStival.

Starting in 1990, the HFStival was a yearly monster of an event that sold out quickly and featured the absolute best artists of that era each year, like The Ramones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane’s Addiction, No Doubt, Beck, Oasis, blink-182, and The Offspring.

The Washington Nationals and I.M.P. are reviving HFStival to cater to the recent explosion of acts from that era.

“Quintessential HFStival acts have been doing an unprecedented business, selling more tickets than they ever came close to back in the day, so it all made sense to bring back the HFStival,” said Seth Hurwitz, owner of I.M.P., the 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and The Atlantis and operator of Merriweather Post Pavilion and Lincoln Theatre.

HFStival is returning Saturday, September 21 at Nationals Park, billed as “One Day, One Stage” featuring The Postal Service performing ‘Give Up’, Death Cab For Cutie performing ‘Transatlanticism’, Incubus, Bush, Garbage, Jimmy Eat World, Girl Talk, Violent Femmes, Tonic, Filter, and Lit. 

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS NOW THROUGH JUNE 16

To give all fans an equal shot at securing tickets, HFStival will use a lottery system, which is open now through 11:59 pm Sunday, June 16. Those entering the lottery will be made aware if their ticket order will be fulfilled by June 21. To register for the lottery, click here.

“We used this lottery system when we opened The Atlantis with 44 ‘underplay’ shows, and everyone appreciated that they had the same chance at scoring tickets,” said Hurwitz. “It’s a fan-friendly system for what’ll be a high-demand festival.

This will be a show for everyone who went to HFStival in decades past and those who weren’t around to be a part of the scene.”

