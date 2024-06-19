June 19, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours Exploring the Best Hearing Aid Supplies for Your Needs Daily News Brief | June 19, 2024 Free Printable Power of Attorney Forms: Pros and Cons Unveiled
Events

Ham Radio “Field Day” Schedueled for This Weekend in Davidsonville

Ham radio operators from the Anne Arundel Radio Club, the largest amateur radio club in Anne Arundel County, will participate in a national amateur radio exercise from 2 p.m. on Saturday June 22 until 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

ARRL Field Day” (www.arrl.org/FieldDay) is an annual amateur radio event organized since 1933 by the American Radio Relay League, Inc. (ARRL), the National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.

The demonstration exercise is part picnic, part contest, and part emergency exercise – all on display at the Davidsonville Family Recreation Center at 789 Queen Anne Bridge Road.

The public and media are invited to attend this free event to observe and chat with Anne Arundel Radio Club ham radio operators, and perhaps get on the air and speak with someone in other areas of the country.

“Hams” located across North America participate in ARRL Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities,” explains Bill Ryan N3RY, president of the AARC.

Ryan notes that the event highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network. Hams from all over the world will be “on the air” all at the same time during the 24-hour period, reaching out to any and all participants anywhere on the planet to establish contacts, or ‘QSO’s as they are called.

For those radio clubs competing for bragging rights, the club with the most confirmed contacts at the end of the 24-hour event receives national recognition.

This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active hurricane season is predicted. In some storm scenarios, Ham-based communications could be crucial when other forms of two-way communications are interrupted by storm damage.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” adds Ryan. “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others.”

During Field Day 2021, more than 26,000 Hams participated from thousands of locations across North America. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S., and an estimated three million worldwide.

Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and contributing to international goodwill. Hams range in age from as young as nine-years-old to older than 100.

For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Bill Ryan N3RY (listed above), and/or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio?.

Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Anne Arundel County Public Library Adjusts Operating Hours

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu