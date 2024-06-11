Griswold Resigns, Orphans Court Appoints New Register of Wills

The three judges of the Orphans Court for Anne Arundel County have appointed Jasmine M. Jackson as the new Register of Wills, replacing Erica Griswold, who resigned following misconduct charges. Jackson, an auditor in the office for 16 years, steps in after Griswold pleaded guilty to cashing a cashier’s check meant for the office, according to the state prosecutor’s office.

Griswold said in a statement that accepting the plea was best for her family, staff, and the public. She takes full accountability for her actions and insists she never intended to misuse public funds. Griswold was indicted in January on charges of misconduct, misappropriation, and theft.

The case involved a $6,645 check for non-probate inheritance tax, which Griswold cashed for personal use. The issuer contacted the office in August after continuing to receive invoices. Griswold repaid the amount in February, nearly a month after her indictment. Jackson has not yet commented on her new role.

