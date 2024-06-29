Glen Burnie Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Drug Money Laundering

U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow sentenced Gerrod Davis, 46, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, to six years and three months in federal prison for laundering over $1.8 million in drug proceeds.

The sentencing was announced by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland; Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Field Division; and Chief Robert McCullough of the Baltimore County Police Department.

According to Davis’s guilty plea, he managed bulk cash narcotics proceeds for a drug trafficking organization while his associates handled street-level distribution. Davis laundered the cash by transporting large sums to an individual posing as a representative of a Mexican cartel. These transactions aimed to promote the organization and conceal the origins of the proceeds. Between July 2020 and May 2021, Davis laundered or attempted to launder at least $1,811,611.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation, which targets high-level criminal organizations through a collaborative, multi-agency approach.

