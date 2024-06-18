June 18, 2024
Events

Glen Burnie Farmers Market Re-Opens

The Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce announced the re-opening of the Glen Burnie Farmers Market on Thursday, June 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Glen Burnie Town Center, 101 N. Crain Hwy., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

The market presents Maryland-grown produce, baked goods and pre-packaged foods, clothing and accessories, food trucks, and handmade crafts. 

Vendors include produce by Knopp’s Farm on the Shore; Cuzinna Peruvian Empanadas and Desserts; bite-size baked goods/mini confections by Delightful Bites; Severna Park Nutrition; art works by Maggie Maed It; the Annapolis Blues FC; Tee Cee’s Boutique, Tucker’s Pond & Predatory Plants; and the 3 Jays Seafood and Chicken food truck.  Please note that the list is subject to change and substitutions may be necessary.

The market will be open every two Thursdays of the month, June 13 & 27; July 11 & 23; August 8 & 22; and September 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Free parking is available on the Glen Burnie Parking Garage across the street from the Glen Burnie Town Center at 7480 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.

The market, managed by the chamber, is in conjunction with Arundel AG, a program of the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. The Glen Burnie market is one of nine other farmer markets in Anne Arundel County and is sponsored Schmidt Home Consultants, https://schmidthomeconsultants.kw.com/

To register to be a vendor visit www.facebook.com/glenburniefarmersmarket. For more information contact Mary Lathroum at 410-766-8282 or [email protected]

Previous Article

Two More Armed Robberies at Annapolis Area Banks

 Next Article

Free Printable Power of Attorney Forms: Pros and Cons Unveiled

