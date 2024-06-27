Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 79th Annual Crab Feast, which is taking place on Friday, August 2nd at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Rotary Club is busy preparing to welcome over 1,000 guests at one of the premier summer events in Annapolis. As in years past, the Rotary invites everyone to join us for an evening of all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, and other treats. The Crab Feast offers fun for all and is a traditional celebration of summer!

“This year’s Crab Feast, as always, brings an Annapolis age-old tradition back to town,” stated Bob Young, Rotary Club of Annapolis President-Elect. “A fun-filled community-wide shared event that brings out the very best of our wonderful town. Still an ‘all-you-can-eat’ affair, so bring your appetites and love of Maryland Blue Crabs. We really encourage you to bring you friends and neighbors to join us in the premier community event of the year, providing always needed services and support to our entire community.”

“I am very excited and honored to be the chair of the 79th Annual Crab Feast”, said Zach Laurer, Chair of the 2024 Crab Feast. “After joining the Rotary Club of Annapolis a couple of years ago, I witnessed my first Crab Feast in August 2022. I knew that I needed to be part of this special event, and I am thrilled to continue the tradition! We have a great team of committee chairs who are the backbone of the Crab Feast, and we are looking forward to host another successful community event that provides all of our proceeds to many local non-profit organizations. One behalf of the Rotary Club of Annapolis, we cannot wait to see you, your families, and friends on Friday, August 2nd!”

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program. Tickets for the Crab Feast and Raffle Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast. Early bird pricing will be available through Sunday, July 14th and ticket sales close on Monday, July 29th. No tickets will be available at the gate.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

