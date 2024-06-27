June 27, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
CBD Gummies For Pain: How To Use CBD To Manage Pain Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast JULY 10: Special Screening of Luther: Never Too Much Presented by the Annapolis Film Society Unlocking Excitement: The Most Anticipated New Slot Releases in the US Adult Grief Support Programs by Chesapeake Life Center
Life In The Area

Get Your Tickets to the Annapolis Rotary’s 79th Annual Crab Feast

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 79th Annual Crab Feast, which is taking place on Friday, August 2nd at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Rotary Club is busy preparing to welcome over 1,000 guests at one of the premier summer events in Annapolis.  As in years past, the Rotary invites everyone to join us for an evening of all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, and other treats.  The Crab Feast offers fun for all and is a traditional celebration of summer!

“This year’s Crab Feast, as always, brings an Annapolis age-old tradition back to town,” stated Bob Young, Rotary Club of Annapolis President-Elect.  “A fun-filled community-wide shared event that brings out the very best of our wonderful town.  Still an ‘all-you-can-eat’ affair, so bring your appetites and love of Maryland Blue Crabs.  We really encourage you to bring you friends and neighbors to join us in the premier community event of the year, providing always needed services and support to our entire community.”

“I am very excited and honored to be the chair of the 79th Annual Crab Feast”, said Zach Laurer, Chair of the 2024 Crab Feast.  “After joining the Rotary Club of Annapolis a couple of years ago, I witnessed my first Crab Feast in August 2022.  I knew that I needed to be part of this special event, and I am thrilled to continue the tradition!  We have a great team of committee chairs who are the backbone of the Crab Feast, and we are looking forward to host another successful community event that provides all of our proceeds to many local non-profit organizations.  One behalf of the Rotary Club of Annapolis, we cannot wait to see you, your families, and friends on Friday, August 2nd!”

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations.  Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program.  Tickets for the Crab Feast and Raffle Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast.  Early bird pricing will be available through Sunday, July 14th and ticket sales close on Monday, July 29th.  No tickets will be available at the gate.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

JULY 10: Special Screening of Luther: Never Too Much Presented by the Annapolis Film Society

 Next Article

CBD Gummies For Pain: How To Use CBD To Manage Pain

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu