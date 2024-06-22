June 22, 2024
Annapolis, US 90 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Four Seniors Awarded More Than $10K in Scholarships from The Links Maryland to the Summer Olympics in Paris! Guide 2024 Boosting Your Retirement Funds with Gold Without Penalties Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Rebrands as Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra Long-Term Recovery Strategies For Outpatient Program Graduates
Local News

Four Seniors Awarded More Than $10K in Scholarships from The Links

Four Anne Arundel County high school students were awarded more than ten thousand dollars in scholarships by The Annapolis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. DivineGreen, from Annapolis High School, was awarded The Links Leadership Academy Scholarship. She will matriculate at Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD. Additionally, three county-wide scholarships were awarded. Camren Winston, from Crofton High School will attend Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, NC. Zoie Prandy, also from Crofton High School, will matriculate at Howard University, Washington, DC. Jaylah Gillespie, from North County High School, will attend MorganStateUniversity, Baltimore, MD. The honorees and their families were celebrated with a reception held at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 730 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

“With these scholarships, we’re cultivating relationships,” said Chapter President Elayna Rucker. “We want to ensure their success in college and encourage them to continue to give back to the community.”

The Links, Incorporated is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations for women, with 299 chapters in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1962, The Annapolis (MD) Chapter has raised more than four hundred thousand dollars in scholarship funds. For over 60 years, chapter members have been directly involved in the educational, economic and cultural advancement of residents in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and abroad.

Daily News Brief Education Local News
Previous Article

Maryland to the Summer Olympics in Paris! Guide 2024

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu