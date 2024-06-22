Four Seniors Awarded More Than $10K in Scholarships from The Links

Four Anne Arundel County high school students were awarded more than ten thousand dollars in scholarships by The Annapolis Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. DivineGreen, from Annapolis High School, was awarded The Links Leadership Academy Scholarship. She will matriculate at Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD. Additionally, three county-wide scholarships were awarded. Camren Winston, from Crofton High School will attend Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, NC. Zoie Prandy, also from Crofton High School, will matriculate at Howard University, Washington, DC. Jaylah Gillespie, from North County High School, will attend MorganStateUniversity, Baltimore, MD. The honorees and their families were celebrated with a reception held at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 730 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401.

“With these scholarships, we’re cultivating relationships,” said Chapter President Elayna Rucker. “We want to ensure their success in college and encourage them to continue to give back to the community.”

The Links, Incorporated is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations for women, with 299 chapters in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Founded in 1962, The Annapolis (MD) Chapter has raised more than four hundred thousand dollars in scholarship funds. For over 60 years, chapter members have been directly involved in the educational, economic and cultural advancement of residents in Annapolis, Anne Arundel County and abroad.

