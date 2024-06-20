June 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Boosting Your Retirement Funds with Gold Without Penalties Londontowne Symphony Orchestra Rebrands as Naptown Philharmonic Orchestra Long-Term Recovery Strategies For Outpatient Program Graduates Eastport Yacht Club Foundation — STEM on the Water The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week
Local News

First Inning Rally For Naught in Baysox Loss to Curve

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored three first inning runs but failed to keep their early lead against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, in a 6-4 loss on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie (32-32) opened the scoring with three runs on three hits against Altoona starting right-hander Drake Fellows. An RBI groundout from Dylan Beavers brought home the first run of the game for the Baysox while Samuel Basallo and Matthew Etzel both scored from third on wild pitches to make it 3-0 Bowie.

In seven Double-A games since being promoted from High-A Aberdeen on June 11, Etzel has eight hits and five stolen bases after going 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen bag.

Altoona (25-40) answered in the second and third innings on a solo homer and an RBI single from Sammy Siani, who finished the night with three hits.

The Curve took their first lead of the series in the fifth off Bowie starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 0-7) after Joe Perez cleared the bases with a double to the wall in right-center to make it 5-3 Altoona.

Bright received the loss after going 4.1 innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits across one walk and three strikeouts.

Right-hander Ryan Long relieved Bright and kept Bowie in the contest with 3.2 innings of one run ball across four hits, one walk and four strikeouts. The Curve tacked on a run off Long in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Yoyner Fajardo.

Altoona’s bullpen recorded the final 25 outs of the game and allowed just one run after the starter Fellows lasted just 0.2 inning. Grant Ford, Emmanuel Chapman (W, 1-0), Eddy Yean and Jack Carey (S, 4) combined for 8.1 innings and seven strikeouts. At one point, 10 Baysox batters were retired in a row.

In the ninth, John Rhodes lined his fifth homer of the season to pull Bowie within two, part of a three-hit night for the Orioles No. 23 prospect. The Baysox brought the tying run to the plate after Collin Burns singled but Ryan Higgins grounded into a game-ending double play.

Bowie continues its six-game first half finale with Altoona on Thursday night. RHP Kyle Brnovich (4-2, 4.10 ERA) is set to start on the mound for the Baysox, against RHP Sean Sullivan (2-5, 3.26 ERA) for the Curve. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Daily News Brief Local News Sports
Previous Article

NHL Finals Update: Bobrovsky Favorite for Conn Smythe 

 Next Article

Daily News Brief | June 20, 2024

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu