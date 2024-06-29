June 30, 2024
Local News

Extra Base Hits Hurt Baysox in Friday Night Defeat

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by a final score of 10-3 against the Reading Fightin’ Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday night.

Bowie (2-2, 34-38) grabbed the first inning lead on a sacrifice fly from Matthew Etzel but the Baysox early lead did not last long. Reading (2-2, 33-39) dropped three runs in the second inning on a two out, three-run homer by Ethan Wilson off Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham (L, 3-2).

Pham settled down after the home run and finished the night throwing 4.1 innings across four runs and three hits over three walks and seven strikeouts in the loss. The Orioles No. 24 prospect has now punched out 84 batters on the season, the third-most in the Eastern League.

Reading opened the floodgates in the fifth inning with five runs scored on four hits against right-handed reliever Nick Richmond. Marcus Lee Sang hit a solo homer, Otto Kemp singled in a run and Robert Moore hit a three-run homer to give the Fightin’ Phils an 8-1 lead.

In the sixth, Etzel delivered his second homer of the series with another opposite field solo shot to left. The Orioles 10th round pick in 2023 collected a Double-A high three hits on the night.

TT Bowens drove in his team-leading 39th RBI of the season with an RBI single in the seventh but two more Reading runs in the seventh put the game away.

Reading right-handed starter Robinson Pina (W, 9-2) pitched six innings and gave up seven hits but allowed only two runs across one walk and six strikeouts to record his league-leading ninth win of the season.

Bowie continues its six-game series against Reading on Saturday night. RHP Cameron Weston (2-5, 3.13 ERA) gets the start for Bowie against RHP Zach Haake (1-2, 4.98 ERA) for Reading. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 pm from FirstEnergy Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand begins on Monday, July 1 at 6:35 pm against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, a three-game series from July 1 through July 3.

Promotions include Kids Cheer Free on Monday with the purchase of a full price box seat ticket. Tuesday is Military Appreciation Night with a half-priced box seat ticket to those with proof of military service. Wednesday is an Independence Day Celebration with the biggest fireworks show of the season. Baysox Game Worn 4th of July jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Promise Land Farm.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

