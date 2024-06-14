Escaped Prisoner Apprehended This Morning in Queen Anne’s County

UPDATE: June 14, 2024, 11:15 AM. We spoke with Christopher Klein, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities Superintendent, about how Gregory escaped. The suspect was detained at the Jennifer Road facility on June 8, 2024. A medical issue required him to be taken to the hospital, where he was admitted on June 10th.

At a bail review on June 12th, Gregory’s public defender successfully argued that he should be placed under house arrest and not incarcerated since he was in the hospital. On June 13th, the House Arrest team installed an ankle monitoring bracelet at approximately 11:00 AM and the hospital was considered his “home.”

Within a few moments, Gregory left the hospital, reportedly with an IV still in place. Around 11:50 AM, the Department of Detention Facilities received a tamper alert at a location near Truxtun Park in Annapolis, which resulted in a large police presence in the area. The bracelet was found in the back of a parked pickup truck.

Klein explained that when a Judge orders house/home arrest, the person is no longer considered in their custody. Once an ankle monitor is installed, their “home” is entered into the system to be able to track them, but they are generally allowed to be out in public. Once ordered for home detention, the Department of Detention Facilities will verify the address and make sure it is an appropriate place (i.e., not the same home as a victim, not a crack house, legally habitable, etc.), and then the suspect is free to transport themselves to the home however they can.

We are still trying to gather more details on how the suspect got across the Chesapeake Bay and the apprehension. This will be updated.

UPDATE: June 14, 2024, 9:11 AM. Eye On Annapolis has learned that escaped prisoner James Cash Gregory has been apprehended in Queen Anne’s County this morning by the Maryland State Police. We will have more details as they become available.

We have been in touch with the Anne Arundel County Detention Facilities to get more specific details on how he was able to walk out of Anne Arundel Medical Center.

UPDATE: June 13, 2024, 7:23PM. Per the Annapolis Police Department, the suspect is still at large. He was last seen in the area of Monroe St. and Bay Ridge Ave. It is believed the suspect had changed clothes at this time. If you see him, do not approach him. Call or text 911.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an escaped prisoner, James Cash Gregory, who escaped from the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Gregory walked off the premises of Anne Arundel Medical Center (presumably there for treatment) at 11 a.m. this morning and was last seen in the vicinity of Truxtun Park in Annapolis. He was wearing green Detention Center pants and no shirt.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Gregory if spotted. Instead, please call or text 911 immediately.

This story may be updated.

