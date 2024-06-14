June 14, 2024
Annapolis, US 86 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Joniece Pitts Receives Larry L. Griffin Scholarship at Charting Careers’ Annual Celebration The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center Escaped Prisoner Apprehended This Morning in Queen Anne’s County How to Choose The Best Domain Registrar For a WordPress Site?
Local News

Escaped Prisoner Apprehended This Morning in Queen Anne’s County

UPDATE: June 14, 2024, 11:15 AM. We spoke with Christopher Klein, the Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities Superintendent, about how Gregory escaped. The suspect was detained at the Jennifer Road facility on June 8, 2024. A medical issue required him to be taken to the hospital, where he was admitted on June 10th.

At a bail review on June 12th, Gregory’s public defender successfully argued that he should be placed under house arrest and not incarcerated since he was in the hospital. On June 13th, the House Arrest team installed an ankle monitoring bracelet at approximately 11:00 AM and the hospital was considered his “home.”

Within a few moments, Gregory left the hospital, reportedly with an IV still in place. Around 11:50 AM, the Department of Detention Facilities received a tamper alert at a location near Truxtun Park in Annapolis, which resulted in a large police presence in the area. The bracelet was found in the back of a parked pickup truck.

Klein explained that when a Judge orders house/home arrest, the person is no longer considered in their custody. Once an ankle monitor is installed, their “home” is entered into the system to be able to track them, but they are generally allowed to be out in public. Once ordered for home detention, the Department of Detention Facilities will verify the address and make sure it is an appropriate place (i.e., not the same home as a victim, not a crack house, legally habitable, etc.), and then the suspect is free to transport themselves to the home however they can.

We are still trying to gather more details on how the suspect got across the Chesapeake Bay and the apprehension. This will be updated.

UPDATE: June 14, 2024, 9:11 AM. Eye On Annapolis has learned that escaped prisoner James Cash Gregory has been apprehended in Queen Anne’s County this morning by the Maryland State Police. We will have more details as they become available.

We have been in touch with the Anne Arundel County Detention Facilities to get more specific details on how he was able to walk out of Anne Arundel Medical Center.

UPDATE: June 13, 2024, 7:23PM. Per the Annapolis Police Department, the suspect is still at large. He was last seen in the area of Monroe St. and Bay Ridge Ave. It is believed the suspect had changed clothes at this time.  If you see him, do not approach him. Call or text 911.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an escaped prisoner, James Cash Gregory, who escaped from the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Gregory walked off the premises of Anne Arundel Medical Center (presumably there for treatment) at 11 a.m. this morning and was last seen in the vicinity of Truxtun Park in Annapolis. He was wearing green Detention Center pants and no shirt.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Gregory if spotted. Instead, please call or text 911 immediately.

This story may be updated.

Daily News Brief Local News Police-Fire
Previous Article

How to Choose The Best Domain Registrar For a WordPress Site?

 Next Article

StretchMed Now Open at Annapolis Town Center

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

Eastport A REockin 24 Sq

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu