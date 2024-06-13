Escaped Prisoner Alert in Anne Arundel County

UPDATE: June 13, 2024, 7:23PM. Per the Annapolis Police Department, the suspect is still at large. He was last seen in the area of Monroe St. and Bay Ridge Ave. It is believed the suspect had changed clothes at this time. If you see him, do not approach him. Call or text 911.

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for an escaped prisoner, James Cash Gregory, who escaped from the Jennifer Road Detention Center.

Gregory walked off the premises of Anne Arundel Medical Center (presumably there for treatment) at 11 a.m. this morning and was last seen in the vicinity of Truxtun Park in Annapolis. He was wearing green Detention Center pants and no shirt.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Gregory if spotted. Instead, please call or text 911 immediately.

This story may be updated.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

