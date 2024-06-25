June 25, 2024
Annapolis, US 87 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Art Exchange Box Initiative Launched by Chesapeake Arts Center Empowerment Through Baking: Rise and Shine Bakery’s Life-Changing Program. And You Can Help! Compensation and Accountability: Exploring Legal Remedies for Surgical Mistakes Daily News Brief | June 25, 2024 The Science of Winning: Statistical Analysis of Online Slots
Local News

Empowerment Through Baking: Rise and Shine Bakery’s Life-Changing Program. And You Can Help!

Rise and Shine Bakery, founded by Elizabeth Kinney and Pam Siemer in 2020, is approaching the end of its fourth 12-week class. The program equips individuals facing employment barriers, such as homelessness, addiction recovery, criminal records, aging out of foster care, and single mothers in poverty, with baking and pastry skills.

The course enables graduates to work in any bakery; and with Maryland’s average pastry chef salary exceeding $100,000 annually, it is a job creator. Anne Arundel County lists over 600 baking jobs on Indeed, with entry-level positions starting at $17 an hour for those trained through the program.

Kinney and Siemer previously worked with the LightHouse Bistro in Annapolis, which has provided job opportunities for those with employment barriers since 2017. They believe baking is a solid, growing industry offering better wages compared to other sectors.

Rise and Shine holds classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week, with each student receiving a $100 weekly stipend. Classes are currently held at the Masonic Lodge in Odenton, with plans to expand to a larger facility to accommodate more students.

Currently, Rise & Shine Bakery is raising funds to grow and maintain the program with the goal of establishing a retail arm and, eventually, a permanent home for the program. Thanks to a matching grant from the Dunleavy Family Foundation, every dollar donated to the campaign will be matched 100%

For more information or to donate, visit www.riseandshinebakery.org. Rise and Shine Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization registered with the Maryland Charitable Nonprofit Organization and is funded by grants and donations.

Eye On Annapolis has recorded a podcast with Elizabeth Kinney and Pan Siemer to discuss the program in depth and it will be release shortly–stay tuned!

Business Daily News Brief Events Life In The Area Local News
Previous Article

Compensation and Accountability: Exploring Legal Remedies for Surgical Mistakes

 Next Article

Art Exchange Box Initiative Launched by Chesapeake Arts Center

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

KitchenTuneUp_300x300-B

2024 Quit Kit

2024 Quit Kit

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

ABC Events

ABC Events

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

AMM Wilma Lee

AMM Wilma Lee

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

Caliente

Caliente Grill

Please Subscribe

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Hospice

Hospice

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AMM General

AMM General

AFSB 6 Mo CD

AFSB 6 Mo CD

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

AFSB 13 Month CD -2

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB Closing Costs

AFSB Closing Costs

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu