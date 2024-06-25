Empowerment Through Baking: Rise and Shine Bakery’s Life-Changing Program. And You Can Help!

Rise and Shine Bakery, founded by Elizabeth Kinney and Pam Siemer in 2020, is approaching the end of its fourth 12-week class. The program equips individuals facing employment barriers, such as homelessness, addiction recovery, criminal records, aging out of foster care, and single mothers in poverty, with baking and pastry skills.

The course enables graduates to work in any bakery; and with Maryland’s average pastry chef salary exceeding $100,000 annually, it is a job creator. Anne Arundel County lists over 600 baking jobs on Indeed, with entry-level positions starting at $17 an hour for those trained through the program.

Kinney and Siemer previously worked with the LightHouse Bistro in Annapolis, which has provided job opportunities for those with employment barriers since 2017. They believe baking is a solid, growing industry offering better wages compared to other sectors.

Rise and Shine holds classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., five days a week, with each student receiving a $100 weekly stipend. Classes are currently held at the Masonic Lodge in Odenton, with plans to expand to a larger facility to accommodate more students.

Currently, Rise & Shine Bakery is raising funds to grow and maintain the program with the goal of establishing a retail arm and, eventually, a permanent home for the program. Thanks to a matching grant from the Dunleavy Family Foundation, every dollar donated to the campaign will be matched 100%

For more information or to donate, visit www.riseandshinebakery.org. Rise and Shine Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization registered with the Maryland Charitable Nonprofit Organization and is funded by grants and donations.

Eye On Annapolis has recorded a podcast with Elizabeth Kinney and Pan Siemer to discuss the program in depth and it will be release shortly–stay tuned!

