June 21, 2024
Annapolis, US 85 F
Homestead Gardens
Local News

Eastport Yacht Club Foundation — STEM on the Water

Sunny Days + Boat Rides + a Fun New Way to Learn = EYC Foundation’s STEM on the Water program. The 9th annual was another great success for the lucky 100+ local fifth graders from Annapolis, Eastport and Georgetown East Elementary Schools.

The program was developed in cooperation with Anne Arundel County Public Schools to teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Math by way of maritime building blocks: Tides, Wind, Navigation, Mechanical Advantage and Ecosystem Health. Students work with anemometers, compasses, navigation charts, mini sailboats and pulley systems.

AACPS Board of Education member, Dr Joanna Tobin was impressed during her visit, “The EYCF maritime learning imprints lessons that simply can’t be taught in the classroom. The real-life application experience in this unique and lovely EYC setting is something students will always remember.” Also in attendance was Assistant Superintendent of College & Career Readiness, Dr Kevin Hamlin who watched students and volunteers in action and thought it was important work.

Each of the three days, May 29-31, started with small groups visiting five hands-on learning stations taught by local marine industry pros and environmental scientists. After lunch the real magic happened when students saw their on-the-land lessons realized on the water in boats captained by EYCF volunteers. Many of the children had never been on a large power or sailboat before. “It’s pure unadulterated joy to watch some go from fearful to ‘Faster please!’,” said Nadine Chien, STEM committee Co-Chair.

EYC Foundation’s STEM on the Water program is just one of many the all-volunteer non-profit puts on each year. Every April they host a Marine & Maritime Career Expo at a local boat yard where high school students connect with dozens of boating and marine related businesses, trade schools and colleges. EYCF also oﬀers scholarships for summer junior sailing camps and marine trade and higher education degrees. It’s all in an eﬀort to inspire and support future stewards of the Chesapeake Bay.

Learn more about STEM on the Water and all the EYCF programs at eycfoundation.org

Daily News Brief Education Local News
