Don’t Miss Out on A Taste of Arundel Grown at Homestead Gardens

Anne Arundel County’s vibrant agricultural community will be in the spotlight at “A Taste of Arundel Grown,” hosted at Homestead Gardens’ Davidsonville location on July 19th.

This event, part of the Maryland Buy Local Challenge, offers attendees an opportunity to enjoy locally sourced food and beverages. Guests will savor dishes crafted by Bread and Butter Kitchen’s chef Monica Alvarado, alongside local wines and craft beers.

The evening also supports future farmers, with proceeds benefiting the Southern High School chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

