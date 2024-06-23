June 23, 2024
Local News

Donatos Pizza Coming to Glen Burnie, Columbia, and Laurel

 Donatos Pizza – the premium pizza famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge® – has announced its first traditional locations planned for Maryland. The three initial locations within the strategic growth of the DMV area are expected in Columbia, Laurel, and Glen Burnie, and the first location is expected to open next year. 

Donatos hopes to grow up to 50 traditional and non-traditional franchised locations within Maryland and Virginia. 

According to Macrotrends, the DMV’s population has increased to 5.45 million people, making it the perfect area for future growth and development. The recent Maryland deal showcases the strengths of the Donatos Pizza franchise model and demonstrates the brand’s dedication to meeting the evolving tastes and demands of pizza lovers in vibrant communities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this incredible new chapter of growth and bring Donatos Pizza to even more communities throughout Maryland,” said President of Donatos Pizza, Kevin King. “Having witnessed the enthusiastic reception of Donatos Pizza in local Red Robin locations across Maryland, we’re confident that the state is primed for our brand to become a cherished staple within the community.”

“With the support of our loyal fans and dedicated franchise partners, Donatos Pizza has the potential to expand in Maryland with over 50 locations offering our premium pizza,” said Vice President of Franchise Development at Donatos Pizza, Jeff Baldwin. “We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue our development efforts in Maryland and remain committed to delivering exceptional pizza and service nationwide.”

