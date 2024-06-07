Daily News Brief | June 7, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

More raised eyebrows at the Annapolis City Dock plan. The HFestival is returning to Nationals Park in September. The Chesapeake Beach Water Park announced it will not open this season to undergo some renovations. The Military Bowl will be back here on December 28th with a parade and a prime-time game on ESPN–kick-off is at 5:45 pm. We have a long list of events for you to consider, and our Local Business Spotlight drops at noon on Saturday with Kona Ice. And we meet Poppy in our Canines & Crosstreks segment!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Check out this week’s Canines & Crosstreks!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 7th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Wish me luck. I am doing the Tour de Talboit bike ride tomorrow on the shore and I am woefully unprepared for a 40 mile ride! The redeeming grace is tomorrow night is Bands in the Sand! But right now, it is Friday morning and we have a bunch of news, so we better get into it, shall we?

City Dock in Annapolis is coming under more scrutiny. Many residents believe the project undermines historic preservation and public trust. Criticism is growing over perceived misleading information and lack of transparency surrounding the redevelopment plans. Yesterday, we published an opinion piece from a Ward One resident you ought to read. And to add to his point, later yesterday, the City released its version of the community meeting and said, in part, “Based on months of public engagement, the headquarters for the Annapolis Harbormaster have been redesigned to incorporate public recommendations. Known as the “Maritime Welcome Center,” the new facility will include boater facilities for the tens of thousands who come each year and pay for the use of berths at Ego Alley and mooring locations in Spa Creek.” This bit makes the opinion writer’s point. Per the City’s website, there are 17 slips, 130′ of bulkhead docking, and 76 mooring balls. Yet they say “tens of thousands” come yearly and pay to dock. Do the math. It doesn’t work.

The iconic HFStival is making a comeback this summer, promising a revival of the legendary music festival that dominated the mid-Atlantic region’s alternative music scene in the ’90s and early 2000s. IMP and the 9:30 Club have purchased the rights to the festival and have hinted at a lineup featuring a mix of past favorites and contemporary acts, aiming to recapture the festival’s original spirit and energy. Fans can look forward to an exciting return of this fest on September 21st at Nationals Park!

A little to our south, Chesapeake Beach Park has announced it will close for the entire 2024 season to undergo extensive renovations. The decision comes after evaluating the park’s infrastructure needs to ensure long-term sustainability and enhanced visitor experience. During the closure, the park will implement upgrades to facilities, walking paths, and recreational areas. The community is encouraged to stay updated on progress and reopening plans.

The 2024 Military Bowl is set for my birthday again on Saturday, December 28, with kickoff at 5:45 p.m.–prime time! The game will feature teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, promising an exciting match at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The day will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. from City Dock, featuring the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, followed by a tailgate festival with live music and activities. Proceeds from the event benefit the USO and Patriot Point, supporting military personnel and their families. Stay tuned right here for when tickets go on sale and for us to give away a bunch!

OK, let’s talk events. And there are a bunch. In relative chronological order….

Friday, June 7 | Annapolis Blues FC Home Game | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium | 7 PM

Saturday, June 8 | Field Market | Wildberry Farm + Market | 9 AM to 1 PM

Saturday, June 8 | Bands in the Sand | Philip Merrill Environmental Center | 530PM

Saturday, June 8 | Rodeo | Anne Arundel County Fair | 5 PM

Saturday, June 8 | Every Step Counts for Bello Machre | Anne Arundel Community College | 830AM

Saturday, June 8 | Youth Entrepreneurship Fair | Susan Campbell Park | !0 AM to 4 PM

Saturday, June 8 | Dinner Under The Stars | West Street | 6 PM

Sunday, June 9 | Art In Public Places Summer Concert Series | Susan Campbell Park | 630 PM

And, of course you want to be sure to catch our Local Business Spotlight this Saturday at noon. This week, we speak with Kona Ken from Kona Ice. And be sure to listen to all the bonus pods we dropped this week with Dan from Scythian, Paula Poundstone, and Raul Midon!

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Poppy, a friendly, 6-month-old dachshund. Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for some irresistible photos, and get all the information on how you can adopt Poppy and give her the home he deserves!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It's Friday. The weekend is here and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecasted weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

