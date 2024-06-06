June 6, 2024
Local News

Daily News Brief | June 6, 2024


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.  

Today…

Another armed robbery at a bank near the Annapolis Mall. Annapolis has established a Walk of Fame for famous Marylanders. There’s a new Commandant of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy. Timber Pizza is coming to Annapolis on West Street next to Sailor Oyster Bar. And, of course, we have info on the Local Business Spotlight coming up this Saturday at noon!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from  Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 6th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Sad news. My kiddo in North Carolina apparently does not listen to the DNB—too bad, I had an extra birthday present ready for her! And wow, those storms and tornadoes last night put a crimp in Annapolis High’s graduation! George should have something on that. Anyhow, we have some news, so shall we?

Anne Arundel County Detectives are investigating an armed robbery on Jennifer Road in Annapolis. A 44-year-old man was approached by two masked suspects after withdrawing cash from Wells Fargo Bank. One suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded cash, which the victim handed over. The suspects then fled in a blue sedan towards Route 50, driven by a third man. Anyone with information is urged to contact the detectives at 410-222-4730, or anonymously via the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

The City of Annapolis has announced the creation of the Maryland Walk of Fame, set to debut next spring. Located on Main Street, the Walk of Fame will honor Marylanders who have achieved significant accomplishments in various fields such as arts, sports, and public service. Nominations are open to the public, and a selection committee will review submissions. Mayor Gavin Buckley highlighted the Walk of Fame as a way to celebrate the state’s rich history and diverse talent. The inaugural honoree is Toni Braxton who was born in Severn and I believe graduated from Arundel High. They are looking for sponsors of the program and sponsorships range from $5,000 to $100,000. There is some limited info at MDWalk.com

Captain Walter H. Allman has been appointed as the new Commandant of Midshipman of the United States Naval Academy, effective immediately. He returns to Annapolis from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, where he served as director of Targeting and the Fires and Effects Center for the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Allman graduated from the academy in 1997, and has a son entering his second year at the academy–no pressure there.  Allman took over in a Change of Command Ceremony at the Academy yesterday morning and officially relieved Colonel James JP McDonough, the outgoing Commandant of his position. 

Timber Pizza Co. is set to open a new location in Annapolis this summer. The franchise is known for its wood-fired pizzas and seasonal ingredients. The new restaurant aims to provide a cozy dining experience and contribute to the local food scene. More details will be available closer to the opening date which is later this summer when they open on West Street next door to Sailor Oyster Bar. 

Podcast stuff–  Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight we chat with  Ken from Kona Ice– an appropriate Local Business Spotlight considering it is summer!

And in closing, one of the best ways to keep up on the LOCAL news is the daily news recap email–that goes at 7 pm 366 days this year. It’s free-free and paywall-free, and here’s a link to sign up.  And please, do me a favor and let your friends, family, and colleagues all know about it as well!

Daily News Brief Local News Podcast
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

