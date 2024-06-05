Daily News Brief | June 5, 2024

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Today…

The Anne Arundel County Register of Wills, Erica Griswold, has pleaded guilty to Misconduct in Office. The Anne Arundel County Public Schools have developed an app for students, parents, staff, and the public, and it is pretty good. We dropped a bonus pod with Dan from Scythian about their show at Rams Head on Friday–and we have some tickets. And we have info on our Local Business Spotlight this weekend with Kona Ice!

DAILY NEWS RECAP LINK: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark, it’s BeeprBuzz.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis



Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 5th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

And a big happy 30th birthday to my kiddo in North Carolina. If she’s listening, text me and I will send another present your way! Anyhow, let’s get right into the news, shall we?

Erica Griswold, Register of Wills for Anne Arundel County, has pleaded guilty to Misconduct in Office. She admitted to misappropriating a $6,645 cashier’s check intended for inheritance tax, which she cashed for personal use. Griswold repaid the money seven months later, following an indictment. Sentencing is scheduled for July 18, 2024. After sentencing, she should be removed from office and then her replacement will be selected by the Orphans Court Judges to serve out the remainder of her term. The replacement must be of the same party as Griswold–Democrat.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools has launched a new app to streamline communication and access to information. The app offers features such as grades, assignments, and school notifications, aiming to enhance engagement between parents, students, the public, and the school system. I played around with it for a bit, and it is pretty comprehensive—I didn’t see any glitches!

Did you catch the bonus pod we dropped yesterday? Danylo Fedoryka of the band Scythian shared insights into the band’s musical journey and the unique fusion of folk and rock that defines their sound. He discussed their upcoming projects and the importance of connecting with audiences which you will have a chance to do on Friday the 7th at Rams Head On Stage. Really, these guys are one of my faves and I can guarantee you’ll love the show! I do have a pair of tickets, so if you want them, you know the drill.

Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, we are chatting with Ken Gent from the best mobile water ice (hey I am originally from Philly cut me some slack) around– Kona Ice!

And by now, you know the drill. Please let your friends, neighbors, and colleagues know about our Daily News Recap email. It’s free, it comes to your inbox every night at 7 pm and will keep you up to speed on all the top LOCAL news stories and it is paywall free! Many thanks as always!

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, and Hospice of the Chesapeake.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecasted weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as Beepr Buzz is here with her Annapolis After Dark– she must have learned her lesson about being late last week! All that is coming up in just a bit, so stick around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

