Daily News Brief | June 4, 2024

Annapolis now has a third parking app. Cucumbers found with salmonella. AACPL has a wealth of activities planned for Pride month. Governor Moore announced a Trevor Train the Trainer Program. We have tickets to a DOZEN shows at Rams Head On Stage to give away today for Ticket Tuesday.

Good morning, it is Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Told you so! Bands in the Sand is officially sold out for VIP and the prole! I am glad I picked up my tickets may 1st when they went on sale because I can’t wait! And the weather looks aaahhh mazing! Anyhow, we have some news, so we better get to it, shall we?

As if parking was not confusing enough in Annapolis,. the City is introducing a third parking app, yes a third app. You can use ParkMobile, Premium Parking, and now simply parking.com’s app to park in the City. But they are not all accepted everywhere. I tried to come up with a cheat sheet but gave up. This new app is to be used in the Park Place Garage which is now gateless like the Hillman Garage but operates a bit differently. At Hillman, you have to guesstimate your expected duration of parking and pre-pay for that and extend it if needed. Apparently, on this one, once you register your card, it will automatically time you. But to be safe– read all the signs wherever you park because what works at one place will not work at another. And finally, be careful on private lots–we used to be able to park in them on nights and weekends, but there is another company operating in town that is a private company and they are putting sandwich boards in these private lots with a QR Code. So that hidden secret free spot you always use…might not be so free if they town the car for a $300 fee! At times, I think the City has a whole department just dreaming up ways to drive people away from downtown!

A salmonella outbreak has prompted a recall of cucumbers distributed in Maryland, Virginia, and twelve other states. The affected cucumbers, linked to 73 illnesses, were sold between May 18 and May 31. Consumers are advised to dispose of the cucumbers or return them to the place of purchase.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library is celebrating Pride Month with a variety of events and activities. The library aims to foster inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community through book displays, educational programs, and partnerships with local organizations. The events are too many to list here, so head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the full list! And once again, this is NOT the library I remember growing up!

In another Pride related bit of news, Governor Wes Moore has announced the launch of the Trevor Train the Trainer pilot program, a collaboration between Maryland and The Trevor Project to prevent suicides among LGBTQIA+ youth. The program will provide intensive training for health care workers, educators, and community leaders to support LGBTQIA+ youth and create affirming environments.

And as we start to close, today is Ticket Tuesday– and today, from Rams Head On Stage– I am going to do something different. I have tickets to the following 12 shows and they are on a first come first served basis. GEt in touch with me and let me know what show you want and if you are the first, you are in! And…deep breath… Scythian on the 7th, Rhett Miller of the Old 97s on the 12th, Charles Esten on the 15th, The Arcadian Wild on the 16th, Shaw Davis and the Black Ties also on the 16th, Corinne Bailey Ray and her Plum Red Lipstick Tour at Maryland Hall on the 18th, Tall Height on the 19th, Paula Poundstone (hope you checked out the pod we dropped yesterday with her) on the 22nd, Comedian Psychic Peter Antoniou on the 26th, Low Down Brass Band on the 27, Greg Hawkes with Eddie Japan performing music of The Cars on the 29th, and Big Brother and the Holding Company on the 30th! And of course, do check out RamsHeadOnStage.comfor some amazing shows on deck. Good luck–lots of great music!

